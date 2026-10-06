Spanish golf star Jon Rahm has officially withdrawn from this week’s Open de España at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The decision comes as the former world number one remains in the United States to support his wife, Kelley, ahead of the birth of their fourth child.

Family First for the Spanish Star

Rahm, who famously equalled Seve Ballesteros’ record by claiming his third Open de España title in 2022, was slated to be the premier draw at his home tournament. However, his withdrawal is far from a shock. Earlier this summer, Rahm openly discussed the likelihood of missing both the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship—which he sat out last week—and his national open due to the family’s autumn timeline.

“I want to play Dunhill and Spanish Open but that doesn’t seem like [it will happen] because of our due date being in October,” Rahm previously remarked. “Being our fourth, I don’t think I would have time to fly back and be on time. So most likely I miss those two.”

Implications for DP World Tour Membership

While Rahm’s focus is firmly on his growing family, his absence in Madrid introduces a logistical hurdle regarding his professional commitments. His planned appearance in Spain was set to be his fourth on the DP World Tour this season—the exact minimum requirement to maintain his tour membership for the following year.

Following this week’s action, only two regular events remain in India and South Korea before the tour shifts to the Middle East for the high-stakes, season-ending tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next month.

The Open de España Field

Even without its marquee home favorite, the tournament boasts a stellar lineup as competitors vie for crucial points:

Patrick Reed: The Race to Dubai leader is set to tee off in Madrid to defend and extend his standing over Rory McIlroy.

The Race to Dubai leader is set to tee off in Madrid to defend and extend his standing over Rory McIlroy. Shane Lowry: The Irishman adds major pedigree to the field.

The Irishman adds major pedigree to the field. Sergio Garcia: The home favorite will carry local hopes in Rahm’s absence.

The home favorite will carry local hopes in Rahm’s absence. Justin Rose & Tyrrell Hatton: The English duo joins a competitive international contingent.

The English duo joins a competitive international contingent. Ludvig Åberg: The rising star rounds out the prominent names headlining the week in Madrid.

As Rahm steps away from the fairways to welcome his fourth child, golf fans will look forward to his return to competitive action later in the season.

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