Jim Crawford’s Republic of Ireland U21 squad faces a monumental UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier against England at Turner’s Cross in Cork this Tuesday. With a coveted spot in next summer’s tournament play-offs hanging in the balance, fans across the country are eager to tune in and support the Boys in Green.

Match Details and Kick-Off Time

Fixture: Republic of Ireland U21 vs. England U21

Republic of Ireland U21 vs. England U21 Date: Tuesday, October 6th

Tuesday, October 6th Venue: Turner’s Cross, Cork

Turner’s Cross, Cork Kick-Off Time: 6:00 PM

Where to Watch Ireland U21s vs England

Traditional terrestrial television broadcasters will not carry live coverage of this crucial fixture. Instead, the match will be streamed exclusively live on LOI TV.

Fans looking to catch the action can purchase a match pass stream directly through the LOI TV official website for €9.99.

What is at Stake for Ireland?

A place in the play-offs for next summer’s European Championships is firmly on the line. Securing all three points against England will guarantee Jim Crawford’s side second place in the group and a berth in the play-offs.

Depending on results elsewhere—specifically Slovakia’s away fixture against Andorra—Ireland could still finish second with a draw or even a defeat. However, with Slovakia heavily favored to overcome Andorra, a positive result against group-toppers England remains the safest route to prolonging the qualification campaign.

Historically, the Ireland U21s have never qualified for the European Championships at this age group, with their closest brush coming via a heartbreaking play-off penalty shootout defeat to Israel in 2022.

Team News and Squad Previews

Confidence is running high in the Irish camp following an impressive international window last month, which featured a crucial 2-0 away win against Slovakia followed by a dramatic 4-3 thriller over Kazakhstan. Manager Jim Crawford is expected to deploy a largely settled starting XI, with rising talents like Trent Kone-Doherty, Jacob Devaney, and Rory Finneran anticipated to play influential roles.

On the opposing side, Lee Carsley’s England squad has already secured top spot in the group and guaranteed qualification for next summer’s finals. Despite already qualifying, the Young Lions boast a star-studded roster featuring captain Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Ethan Nwaneri (on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Arsenal), Tyler Dibling (Everton), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), and Josh King (Fulham).

Make sure to tune into LOI TV this Tuesday at 6 PM to back the Ireland U21s in what promises to be an electric night of football at Turner’s Cross!

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