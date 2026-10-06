Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of central defender Jeremy Jacquet as they prepare for a high-stakes Premier League clash against Manchester City this weekend. The 21-year-old defender is facing a race against time after picking up an injury during international duty with France.

Injury Concern Arises on International Duty

Jacquet was left out of Zinedine Zidane’s France squad for their 4-1 Nations League victory over Belgium after sustaining a fitness setback. The French Football Federation confirmed that the young center-back suffered a “strain to his left hamstring,” while Zidane described him as being “slightly injured” in his post-match press conference.

The timing is particularly frustrating for Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola. Jacquet had recently broken into the senior French setup, playing the previous two matches, and has been an indispensable part of the Reds’ backline this season. He has featured in all seven matches for Liverpool, cementing his place by starting six alongside defensive stalwart Virgil van Dijk.

Potential Defensive and Attacking Headaches for Iraola

While Iraola does possess defensive cover—namely on-loan Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and seasoned campaigner Joe Gomez—losing Jacquet for the visit of Manchester City would deal a considerable blow to Liverpool’s defensive stability.

Compounding matters further, Liverpool are dealing with mounting concerns at the opposite end of the pitch:

Alexander Isak: Sent home after just one match with Sweden due to a minor thigh problem.

Sent home after just one match with Sweden due to a minor thigh problem. Cody Gakpo: A more pressing concern after picking up an ankle injury while away with the Netherlands.

If Isak and Gakpo are sidelined, Iraola will be forced to shuffle his attacking pack significantly. Summer signing Bradley Barcola could be asked to fill a central role—despite being more naturally suited to the flanks—while playmaker Florian Wirtz might be pushed further forward from his usual number 10 position.

High Tension at Anfield

Sunday’s fixture promises to be a fiery affair, as Manchester City travels to Merseyside for their first match since an independent commission found the club guilty of the vast majority of charges relating to financial breaches.

With critical squad depth potentially compromised by injuries to key players across the pitch, Iraola will be desperately hoping for positive news from the Liverpool medical room as matchday approaches.

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