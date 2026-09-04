Evan Ferguson Edges Closer to Brighton Return After Ankle Injury

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson is moving closer to a Brighton return, but manager Fabian Hurzeler says there is still no firm date for his comeback.
Evan Ferguson is making progress in his recovery from the ankle injury that brought an early end to his loan spell at Roma.
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler provided an encouraging update on Friday, September 4, confirming that Ferguson remains in rehabilitation but is drawing nearer to a playing return.
The 21-year-old has not been given a precise comeback date. Brighton appear determined to avoid rushing a player whose recent seasons have repeatedly been interrupted by fitness problems.
Brighton prioritising complete recovery
Ferguson underwent surgery after suffering the ankle injury that ended his 2025-26 campaign. His loan with Roma concluded after 22 appearances and five goals for the Serie A club.
Hurzeler said the striker was “getting closer” but could not provide a clear timescale. The Brighton manager stressed that physical rehabilitation is only one part of the process.
Regaining complete confidence in the injured ankle will be equally important. For a centre-forward, explosive movements, changes of direction and contact with defenders can expose any lingering uncertainty following a long absence.
Hurzeler believes Ferguson must feel entirely secure in his body before returning to Premier League football. That approach suggests Brighton will continue to judge his recovery by its quality rather than by setting an artificial deadline.
Ferguson Recovery Update
Status: Continuing rehabilitation
Return date: Not yet confirmed
Roma record: Five goals in 22 appearances
European squad: Omitted from Brighton’s Conference League league-phase list
A major player for club and country
Ferguson was among five senior Brighton players left out of the club’s squad for the league phase of the UEFA Conference League. The list can be changed before the knockout rounds, leaving open the possibility of a European role if Brighton progress and Ferguson proves his fitness.
His return would also be significant for the Republic of Ireland. Ferguson has the physical presence and finishing ability to offer Ireland a focal point in attack, but persistent injuries have prevented him from building sustained momentum.
Hurzeler remains convinced of the striker’s quality, pointing to the level Ferguson reached during his breakthrough period at Brighton. The next challenge is to restore the confidence, sharpness and physical durability that accompanied that rise.
For now, the absence of a deadline should not be interpreted as a setback. Ferguson is progressing, and Brighton’s cautious handling of his rehabilitation is intended to give him the best chance of returning without another interruption.
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