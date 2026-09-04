Jim Gavin Slashed From 16/1 to Evens in Galway Manager Betting

Jim Gavin has been backed from 16/1 to even money in a dramatic Galway senior football manager betting move following the departure of Pádraic Joyce.

Jim Gavin cut from 16/1 to evens

Next Galway Manager: Friday Live Prices Jim Gavin: EVS Kevin Johnson: 7/4 Mark McHugh: 2/1 Tony McEntee: 5/1 James Horan: 7/1 Kevin O’Brien: 15/2 Eamonn Fitzmaurice: 8/1 Stephen Rochford: 10/1

Mark McHugh continues remarkable market move

Johnson shortens as O’Brien drifts

Tony McEntee and Fitzmaurice backed

Galway appointment process still to begin

Jim Gavin has emerged as the clear betting favourite to become the next Galway senior football manager after an extraordinary move in the market. The six-time All-Ireland-winning former Dublin manager was initially available at 16/1 following Pádraic Joyce’s resignation on Thursday evening. However, the live market on Friday subsequently listed Gavin at even money, ahead of Galway under-20 manager Kevin Johnson at 7/4 and Westmeath manager Mark McHugh at 2/1. The dramatic change does not confirm that Gavin has been approached or is interested in the position. Managerial betting markets can be relatively small and may react sharply to speculation or a limited number of wagers.Gavin’s move is comfortably the most striking development since the first list of possible candidates was released. A price of 16/1 represents a raw implied probability of approximately six per cent. Even money represents 50 per cent before the bookmaker’s margin is considered. The 55-year-old has not managed at senior inter-county level since leaving Dublin in November 2019. His record, however, makes him one of the most successful managers in Gaelic football history. Gavin led Dublin to six All-Ireland senior titles, including the historic five-in-a-row completed in 2019. Dublin also won seven consecutive Leinster championships and five National League titles during his seven seasons in charge. More recently, he chaired the Football Review Committee responsible for developing the new Gaelic football rules. Gavin has previously spoken about his family roots in the west of Ireland, although his strongest documented family ties are to west Clare.Mark McHugh has also attracted considerable support. The Donegal All-Ireland winner was reportedly introduced at 25/1 before shortening to 5/1 in the first major market update. He was subsequently listed at just 2/1 in Friday’s live prices. McHugh’s reputation has risen significantly during his first season as an inter-county manager. He guided Westmeath to their second Leinster senior football title in May, defeating Dublin by 2-28 to 0-26 after extra-time at Croke Park. His availability would be an obvious question, given the success he has enjoyed with Westmeath and the fact that preparations for the 2027 season are approaching.Kevin Johnson has shortened from 7/2 to 7/4 and remains the leading candidate with an existing role inside the Galway structure. The Sligo native was appointed Galway under-20 football manager in 2025. He previously led Corofin to consecutive Galway senior championships in 2023 and 2024, Ballintubber to back-to-back Mayo titles and Tourlestrane to a Sligo championship. Former Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien has moved in the opposite direction. O’Brien and Johnson began as 7/2 joint-favourites, but O’Brien had drifted to 15/2 by the time of Friday’s live market. O’Brien nevertheless possesses an exceptional record, having managed Corofin to three consecutive All-Ireland club titles during a six-year reign.Tony McEntee has been cut substantially from 16/1 to 5/1. The former Sligo manager is currently part of Conor Laverty’s Down management team and previously worked with Mayo under Stephen Rochford. Former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has also shortened sharply, moving from 20/1 to 8/1. James Horan and Stephen Rochford have drifted. Horan moved from 5/1 to 7/1, while Rochford went from 6/1 to 10/1.Galway GAA have said that a process to appoint the next senior football manager will be established shortly. Joyce stepped down after seven seasons despite having two years remaining on his term. He leaves after guiding Galway to four Connacht titles and All-Ireland final appearances in 2022 and 2024. The betting has changed dramatically since his departure, but the county board’s formal process will ultimately determine which candidates are genuinely available and interested. For now, the market has delivered a remarkable early storyline: Jim Gavin has travelled from 16/1 outsider to even-money favourite in less than a day.

Betting prices are subject to change. Please gamble responsibly.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com