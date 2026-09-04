HomeGAAOisín Mullin and Mark O’Connor Advance With Geelong in AFL Finals
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Oisín Mullin and Mark O’Connor Advance With Geelong in AFL Finals

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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Mayo’s Oisín Mullin and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor helped Geelong keep their AFL season alive with a 33-point elimination-final victory over Carlton.

Oisín Mullin and Mark O’Connor remain in contention for an AFL premiership after Geelong defeated Carlton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Cats recovered from a difficult opening to win 14.23 (107) to 11.8 (74), securing a semi-final against Fremantle in Perth next weekend.

More than 96,000 spectators attended the elimination final, with Geelong ending Carlton’s campaign and extending their own season by at least another week.

Mullin handed another major defensive assignment

Mullin continued in the specialist defensive role that has become an important part of Geelong’s approach during the 2026 season.

The former Mayo footballer was initially assigned to Carlton midfielder Sam Walsh. His brief later shifted towards Jagga Smith after the youngster caused Geelong problems with his pace and direct running through the middle.

That tactical change formed part of Geelong’s response after Carlton made the stronger start. The Cats gradually gained control, improving their work around the contest and creating a steady supply of scoring opportunities.

O’Connor also featured as Geelong drew on the finals experience accumulated across a lengthy period near the top of the AFL. The Kerry native was part of the Cats side that won the 2022 premiership and is pursuing a second winners’ medal.

AFL Elimination Final

Geelong: 14.23 (107)
Carlton: 11.8 (74)
Margin: 33 points
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Next: Fremantle v Geelong, Perth

Dangerfield drives Geelong surge

Patrick Dangerfield provided the decisive attacking contribution, kicking five goals as Geelong pulled clear. Carlton had established a 21-point advantage during the early stages, but the Cats responded by winning the central battles and forcing the match onto their terms.

Geelong scored nine of the next 12 goals after Carlton’s fast start. Although the Cats accumulated 23 behinds and left several opportunities unused, their volume of scoring chances eventually produced a comfortable final margin.

The reward is a trip west to face Fremantle. The semi-final presents a different challenge, with travel and recovery becoming important after the physical demands of an elimination fixture.

For Irish followers, the progress of Mullin and O’Connor gives the AFL finals series a strong Gaelic football connection. Mullin is bidding for his first premiership, while O’Connor is attempting to add another title to his Australian career.

Geelong’s season remains alive, but there is no safety net from this point. Victory in Perth is required if the two Irish players are to move one step closer to the AFL Grand Final.

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