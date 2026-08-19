The Biggest Sporting Events Irish Fans Shouldn’t Miss This September

September brings a busy period on the sporting calendar for Irish fans.

From international football fixtures and the return of club rugby to major horse racing events and Formula 1 action, the month features several competitions worth following. This practical guide highlights the key fixtures, dates, and events to track throughout September 2026.

Football Highlights

September is an important month for international football and European club competitions. The Republic of Ireland begins its UEFA Nations League campaign late in the month, while the Champions League and Europa League return earlier in September. Irish fans can therefore follow both national-team fixtures and major club competitions throughout the month.

International Football

The Republic of Ireland returns to competitive action in the UEFA Nations League league phase with two away fixtures. Ireland faces Kosovo vs. Republic of Ireland on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri in Pristina, before playing Israel vs. Republic of Ireland on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary. These opening matches will begin to shape the group standings and provide an early test for Ireland during the autumn international schedule.

Club Football

The English Premier League continues its 2026–27 season throughout September following the summer transfer window. Irish players competing in England will also continue their domestic campaigns.

European competitions return during the month as well. The Champions League league phase Matchday 1 takes place from 8–10 September 2026, while the Europa League league phase Matchday 1 is scheduled for 16–17 September 2026.

Rugby Fixtures to Watch

Rugby union returns to the spotlight in late September with the start of the 2026–27 United Rugby Championship (URC) season. The competition officially begins on Friday, September 25, 2026, bringing Leinster, Munster, Ulster, and Connacht back into league action.

The opening weekend runs across September 25–26, with the Irish provinces beginning their campaigns and early interprovincial fixtures adding important points before European competitions start later in the autumn. These first rounds also offer an early indication of how each province is shaping up for the new season.

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Horse Racing Events

September hosts some of the leading Flat racing fixtures in Ireland, with the country taking centre stage during the middle of the month.

Irish Champions Festival

The Irish Champions Festival is one of the biggest events in the Irish autumn Flat racing calendar, taking place across two days at two major racecourses. The festival begins on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Leopardstown Racecourse, where the programme includes the Group 1 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

Racing continues on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at The Curragh, with the Group 1 Comer Group (International) Irish St. Leger among the headline races. Across the two days, the festival brings together leading thoroughbreds, jockeys, and trainers, with the dates and main races confirmed by the Irish Champions Festival.

Listowel Harvest Festival

Later in the month, the historic Listowel Harvest Festival in County Kerry runs from September 20 to September 26, 2026, featuring Flat and National Hunt racing alongside its long-running festival programme.

Other Major Sporting Events

Beyond football, rugby, and racing, September 2026 also features major international motorsport events and Gaelic Games competitions.

Formula 1 & Gaelic Games

For motorsport fans, September brings three Formula 1 races. Irish supporters can follow the action from home or attend events abroad during a busy part of the season.

Formula 1 Grand Prix Racing: September features the Italian Grand Prix at Monza from 4–6 September, the Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid from 11–13 September, and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku from 24–26 September. These dates match the current official Formula 1 calendar.

Gaelic Games (Club Championships): The GAA club championship season also continues across different counties during September, with teams competing through their respective county and provincial competitions before the later All-Ireland stages.

With the inter-county season completed, attention shifts back to club competition as local teams compete for county and provincial honours and places in the later stages of the All-Ireland club championships.

Practical September 2026 Sports Calendar

To help you quickly scan the month ahead, here is a chronological snapshot of the top sporting fixtures for Irish supporters:

Date Sport Event / Fixture Venue / Location Sept 4-6 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix Monza Sept 8-10 2026 Football Champions League Matchday Across Europe Sept 11 -13 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand prix Madrid Sept 12, 2026 Horse Racing Irish Champions Festival (Day 1) Leopardstown Racecourse Sept 13, 2026 Horse Racing Irish Champions Festival (Day 2) The Curragh Sept 16-17 2026 Football Europa League Matchday Across Europe Sept 20–26, 2026 Horse Racing Listowel Harvest Festival Listowel Racecourse Sept 24, 2026 Football Kosovo vs. Republic of Ireland Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina Sept 24-26 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Baku Sept 25, 2026 Rugby URC 2026–27 Season Kick-Off Various Venues (Ireland & UK) Sept 27, 2026 Football Israel vs. Republic of Ireland Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen

The current official F1 calendar confirms the September dates for Monza, Madrid and Baku.

How to Keep Track of the September Sports Calendar

Keeping up with broadcast schedules, fixture changes, and team announcements is simple with official digital channels:

Official Governing Bodies: Follow updates directly from the FAI, Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), and Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) websites.

Broadcast Schedules: Check local television listings on RTÉ Sport, Virgin Media Sport, Premier Sports, and Sky Sports for live coverage and kickoff details.

Live Score Apps: Use sports tracking apps to receive notifications, last-minute venue updates, and team news.

Official sources are usually the best place to confirm any late changes to match times, broadcast details, or competition schedules. September 2026 offers Irish fans a busy mix of international football, club rugby, horse racing, motorsport, and Gaelic Games. From Ireland’s UEFA Nations League fixtures and the return of the URC season to the Irish Champions Festival and Formula 1 races across Europe, the month provides plenty of major sporting dates to follow. Checking official schedules before each event is recommended, as kickoff times, race schedules, and broadcasting details can change closer to the date.

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