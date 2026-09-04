Troy Parrott Scores Winner as Real Betis Stun Real Madrid

Troy Parrott scored his first Real Betis goal as the Republic of Ireland striker delivered an 81st-minute winner in a dramatic 1-0 victory over Real Madrid.



Troy Parrott made an immediate mark on Spanish football by scoring the winning goal as Real Betis defeated Real Madrid 1-0 at La Cartuja on Friday evening.

The Republic of Ireland striker came off the bench in the 69th minute and broke the deadlock with nine minutes of normal time remaining, opening his Betis account following his summer transfer from AZ Alkmaar.

Parrott reacted quickest after Thibaut Courtois parried a headed effort from a Betis corner. The Dubliner reached the loose ball inside the six-yard area and forced it past the Real Madrid goalkeeper to spark jubilant celebrations in Seville.

Parrott strikes 12 minutes after introduction

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini introduced Parrott in place of Cucho Hernández after 69 minutes, with the home side attempting to turn an increasingly competitive performance into a winning one.

The decision paid off just 12 minutes later. Parrott showed the instincts of a penalty-box striker by anticipating where Courtois’ save would fall and getting to the rebound before the Real Madrid defenders could clear.

It was a hugely significant moment for the 24-year-old following his reported €20 million move from AZ. Parrott arrived in Spain after an excellent spell in the Netherlands and has now announced himself to the Betis support by scoring against one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Real Betis 1-0 Real Madrid Goalscorer: Troy Parrott, 81 minutes Parrott introduced: 69 minutes Disallowed goal: Carlos Espí, 87 minutes Late penalty: Álvaro Vallés saved from Kylian Mbappé Venue: Estadio La Cartuja, Seville

VAR denies Real Madrid an equaliser

Real Madrid appeared to have equalised six minutes after Parrott’s goal when Carlos Espí found the net with an acrobatic finish.

The celebrations were cut short following a VAR review, with the goal disallowed for offside. Parrott’s strike therefore remained the difference between the teams as the match entered stoppage time.

There was still another major twist. Real Madrid were awarded a late penalty after Vinícius Júnior was fouled by Natan, presenting Kylian Mbappé with an opportunity to rescue a point.

Betis goalkeeper Álvaro Vallés produced the decisive save, denying Mbappé and preserving the home side’s advantage until the final whistle.

Landmark night for Ireland striker

The result inflicted Real Madrid’s first defeat of the La Liga season following three consecutive victories. For Betis, it was a memorable victory achieved through Parrott’s opportunism and Vallés’ stoppage-time intervention.

Parrott’s goal will also be welcomed by Republic of Ireland supporters. His development during his time in the Netherlands helped him become an increasingly important member of the international attack, and a successful move to La Liga would represent another substantial step forward.

Scoring against Real Madrid is an ideal way to make an early impression. Parrott was only on the pitch for 12 minutes before delivering the decisive touch and ensuring his first Betis goal would also be remembered as a famous match-winner.

Troy Parrott scored his first Real Betis goal as the Republic of Ireland striker delivered an 81st-minute winner in a dramatic 1-0 victory over Real Madrid.



Troy Parrott made an immediate mark on Spanish football by scoring the winning goal as Real Betis defeated Real Madrid 1-0 at La Cartuja on Friday evening.

The Republic of Ireland striker came off the bench in the 69th minute and broke the deadlock with nine minutes of normal time remaining, opening his Betis account following his summer transfer from AZ Alkmaar.

Parrott reacted quickest after Thibaut Courtois parried a headed effort from a Betis corner. The Dubliner reached the loose ball inside the six-yard area and forced it past the Real Madrid goalkeeper to spark jubilant celebrations in Seville.

Parrott strikes 12 minutes after introduction

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini introduced Parrott in place of Cucho Hernández after 69 minutes, with the home side attempting to turn an increasingly competitive performance into a winning one.

The decision paid off just 12 minutes later. Parrott showed the instincts of a penalty-box striker by anticipating where Courtois’ save would fall and getting to the rebound before the Real Madrid defenders could clear.

It was a hugely significant moment for the 24-year-old following his reported €20 million move from AZ. Parrott arrived in Spain after an excellent spell in the Netherlands and has now announced himself to the Betis support by scoring against one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Real Betis 1-0 Real Madrid Goalscorer: Troy Parrott, 81 minutes Parrott introduced: 69 minutes Disallowed goal: Carlos Espí, 87 minutes Late penalty: Álvaro Vallés saved from Kylian Mbappé Venue: Estadio La Cartuja, Seville

VAR denies Real Madrid an equaliser

Real Madrid appeared to have equalised six minutes after Parrott’s goal when Carlos Espí found the net with an acrobatic finish.

The celebrations were cut short following a VAR review, with the goal disallowed for offside. Parrott’s strike therefore remained the difference between the teams as the match entered stoppage time.

There was still another major twist. Real Madrid were awarded a late penalty after Vinícius Júnior was fouled by Natan, presenting Kylian Mbappé with an opportunity to rescue a point.

Betis goalkeeper Álvaro Vallés produced the decisive save, denying Mbappé and preserving the home side’s advantage until the final whistle.

Landmark night for Ireland striker

The result inflicted Real Madrid’s first defeat of the La Liga season following three consecutive victories. For Betis, it was a memorable victory achieved through Parrott’s opportunism and Vallés’ stoppage-time intervention.

Parrott’s goal will also be welcomed by Republic of Ireland supporters. His development during his time in the Netherlands helped him become an increasingly important member of the international attack, and a successful move to La Liga would represent another substantial step forward.

Scoring against Real Madrid is an ideal way to make an early impression. Parrott was only on the pitch for 12 minutes before delivering the decisive touch and ensuring his first Betis goal would also be remembered as a famous match-winner.

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