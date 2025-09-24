Stuart Lancaster’s Connacht Revolution: URC Stats Reveal Big Fixes for 2025/26

Stuart Lancaster’s Connacht Revolution? Brutal Stats Show Why Change Happened – and Where They Can Strike in 2025/26

Connacht endured a rollercoaster 2024/25 United Rugby Championship campaign, finishing 13th overall with 6 wins, 12 losses, nine try bonus points, and six losing bonus points. The numbers tell the story of a team that had the platform to compete but too often left results behind — something new head coach Stuart Lancaster will be desperate to fix.

Defensive Steel

Connacht’s defence was one of the best in the URC. They finished with an impressive 88.8% tackle success rate (6th in the league) and a superb 89.7% red-zone tackle success rate. Their maul defence topped the competition at 81%, while they conceded just 61 tries across 18 games – solid numbers for a team outside the top eight.

Lineout Kings

If there was one consistent weapon, it was the set-piece. Connacht’s lineout was the best in the league at 91.4% success, with 23 steals (3rd overall). It provided a strong platform and was the cornerstone of their attack.

Where It All Went Wrong

Points per 22 entry: Just 2.55 – the lowest in the league.

Just Tries per 22 entry: Only 0.42, 14th in the URC.

Only Scrum success: 83.3% (15th) , losing 17 scrums and conceding penalties.

, losing 17 scrums and conceding penalties. Goal kicking: 67.6% accuracy (12th) , costing valuable points.

, costing valuable points. Kick retention: Dead last at 3.2%, meaning restarts rarely yielded results.

Attacking Threat Still There

Connacht weren’t short on creativity. They ranked 2nd for defenders beaten (475) and made 164 line breaks (6th in URC). When they clicked, they were electric — but too often the killer touch was missing.

Lancaster’s Challenge

Lancaster inherits a team with a rock-solid lineout, top-class maul defence, and huge attacking potential. His task will be clear:

Tighten the scrum.

Improve accuracy in the red zone.

Find a reliable goal kicker.

If those areas are addressed, Connacht could convert narrow defeats into wins and make a serious run for the top eight and a playoff spot in 2025/26.