URC Becomes First Major League to Launch Independent Hawk-Eye TMO System

The United Rugby Championship (URC) has announced a major breakthrough for officiating, unveiling an independent TMO process powered by Hawk-Eye technology. The new system aims to speed up the game and improve accuracy in crucial match decisions.

From this season, Television Match Officials (TMOs) will have real-time access to every broadcast camera feed at their fingertips. Using touchscreen monitors, they can select the most relevant angles instantly and even view multiple angles simultaneously. This means fewer delays and more accurate calls for incidents such as foul play and scoring decisions.

URC Leads the Way

The URC becomes the first of the world’s five major club competitions to implement such an independent system, removing reliance on broadcasters to supply footage. Previously, TMOs had to work with a broadcast truck operator to cycle through available angles before making decisions — often causing frustrating delays.

Supporting the 20-Minute Red Card

The technology will also support the ongoing trial of the 20-minute red card, ensuring that incidents leading to player dismissals are reviewed thoroughly but efficiently.

Martin Anayi, CEO, United Rugby Championship: “Speeding up the game and improving accuracy around key decisions is paramount in pushing the URC forward. Fans and their teams want the best possible experience during the 80 minutes that means so much and now thanks to our innovative suppliers and the support of IPVanish our league is able to implement this game-changing upgrade.”

Backed by IPVanish

The roll-out is supported by IPVanish, through their partnership with parent company VIPRE Security Group. Their branding will appear on broadcasts during TMO decisions. This partnership is designed to highlight the importance of privacy and security to a tech-savvy rugby audience.

Subbu Sthanu, IPVanish General Manager: “Getting the call right matters, whether it’s a TMO deciding a game-defining moment or a consumer choosing who to trust with their privacy online. This partnership allows us to connect with a passionate, tech-savvy audience and highlight the importance of privacy and security in day-to-day life.”

Full Roll-Out in 2025

The Hawk-Eye hardware is currently being installed at all 12 Northern Hemisphere venues, with full operations phased in over the opening three rounds of the season. In South Africa, Mobii — specialists in instant video technology — will continue to manage TMO operations, as they have done since 2021.

This marks a major step forward for the URC, benefiting teams, coaches, players, fans, and broadcast audiences alike.

