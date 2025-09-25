HomeRugbyRugby IrishURC Becomes First Major League to Launch Independent Hawk-Eye TMO System
Rugby Irish

URC Becomes First Major League to Launch Independent Hawk-Eye TMO System

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
35

URC Becomes First Major League to Launch Independent Hawk-Eye TMO System

The United Rugby Championship (URC) has announced a major breakthrough for officiating, unveiling an independent TMO process powered by Hawk-Eye technology. The new system aims to speed up the game and improve accuracy in crucial match decisions.

From this season, Television Match Officials (TMOs) will have real-time access to every broadcast camera feed at their fingertips. Using touchscreen monitors, they can select the most relevant angles instantly and even view multiple angles simultaneously. This means fewer delays and more accurate calls for incidents such as foul play and scoring decisions.

URC Leads the Way

The URC becomes the first of the world’s five major club competitions to implement such an independent system, removing reliance on broadcasters to supply footage. Previously, TMOs had to work with a broadcast truck operator to cycle through available angles before making decisions — often causing frustrating delays.

Supporting the 20-Minute Red Card

The technology will also support the ongoing trial of the 20-minute red card, ensuring that incidents leading to player dismissals are reviewed thoroughly but efficiently.

Martin Anayi, CEO, United Rugby Championship: “Speeding up the game and improving accuracy around key decisions is paramount in pushing the URC forward. Fans and their teams want the best possible experience during the 80 minutes that means so much and now thanks to our innovative suppliers and the support of IPVanish our league is able to implement this game-changing upgrade.”

Backed by IPVanish

The roll-out is supported by IPVanish, through their partnership with parent company VIPRE Security Group. Their branding will appear on broadcasts during TMO decisions. This partnership is designed to highlight the importance of privacy and security to a tech-savvy rugby audience.

Subbu Sthanu, IPVanish General Manager: “Getting the call right matters, whether it’s a TMO deciding a game-defining moment or a consumer choosing who to trust with their privacy online. This partnership allows us to connect with a passionate, tech-savvy audience and highlight the importance of privacy and security in day-to-day life.”

Full Roll-Out in 2025

The Hawk-Eye hardware is currently being installed at all 12 Northern Hemisphere venues, with full operations phased in over the opening three rounds of the season. In South Africa, Mobii — specialists in instant video technology — will continue to manage TMO operations, as they have done since 2021.

This marks a major step forward for the URC, benefiting teams, coaches, players, fans, and broadcast audiences alike.

#URC #Rugby #TMO #HawkEye #URC2025

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Stuart Lancaster’s Connacht Revolution: URC Stats Reveal Big Fixes for 2025/26
Next article
Stormers v Leinster Starting XVs Revealed – Friday Night URC Blockbuster Live on TG4
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - UK casinos not on Gamstop non GamStop casinos

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie