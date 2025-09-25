🔥 Stormers v Leinster Starting XVs Revealed – Friday Night URC Blockbuster Live on TG4

DHL Stadium, Cape Town – Friday 26 September, 18:00 (IRE/UK)

Live on: SuperSport, TG4, Premier Sports, Flo Rugby & URC.tv

Betting: Leinster -8.0 | Total Points ~46.5

🏉 DHL Stormers Starting XV

15. Wandisile Simelane 14. Seabelo Senatla 13. Ruhan Nel (C) 12. Dan du Plessis 11. Leolin Zas

10. Jurie Matthee 9. Stefan Ungerer

1. Vernon Matongo 2. André-Hugo Venter 3. Neethling Fouché 4. Adré Smith 5. JD Schickerling 6. Paul de Villiers 7. Ben-Jason Dixon 8. Evan Roos

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Oli Reid, Zachary Porthen, Ruben van Heerden, Ruan Ackermann, Marcel Theunissen, Dewaldt Duvenage, Clinton Swart

🔵 Leinster Starting XV

15. Jimmy O’Brien 14. Tommy O’Brien 13. Robbie Henshaw 12. Ciarán Frawley 11. Jordan Larmour

10. Sam Prendergast 9. Luke McGrath (C)

1. Jack Boyle 2. Gus McCarthy 3. Rabah Slimani 4. Diarmuid Mangan 5. Brian Deeny 6. Ryan Baird 7. Scott Penny 8. James Culhane

Replacements: John McKee, Paddy McCarthy, Andrew Sparrow, Max Deegan, Will Connors, Fintan Gunne, Harry Byrne, Hugh Cooney

🗣️ Quotes

John Dobson (Stormers Director of Rugby): “There has been a lot of hard work put in from players and management to get to this point and we are all very excited to get going. Playing the defending champions at home means that we will have to be on our game to get the result we want and we know we will have our fans right behind us as always. With Salmaan Moerat and Deon Fourie sidelined, Ruhan was the natural choice to take over as captain and we know the team will be in good hands on the field.”

Jacques Nienaber (Leinster Senior Coach): “We have a tough start. We play the DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls, then the Hollywoodbets Sharks — three teams who normally challenge at the back end of the competition. We will have a very good idea where we are after these three games, and then it’s Munster at Croke Park. Our first month is a blockbuster month, which is great.”

📉 Betting & Market Moves

The handicap has moved slightly from -7.5 to -8.0, showing steady confidence in Leinster. The points total has dipped a little, hinting at a tighter, more physical clash in Cape Town.

🔑 Key Talking Points

Ruhan Nel captains the Stormers for the first time.

Sam Prendergast gets a huge opportunity at fly-half for Leinster.

Both teams missing Springboks and Ireland internationals but still field strong XVs.

📝 Prediction

Expect a bruising opening half with Leinster’s depth and bench likely to edge the contest late.

Verdict: Leinster by 10 points.