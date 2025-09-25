Ulster v Dragons URC Preview, Teams & Betting Odds

HomeRugbyRugby IrishUlster v Dragons URC Preview, Teams & Betting Odds
🏟️ Ulster v Dragons Line-Ups Named – Hume’s 100th Cap Headlines Friday Night Belfast Showdown

Affidea Stadium, Belfast – Friday 26 September, 20:05 (IRE/UK)
Live on: Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv
Betting: Ulster -16.0 | Total Points ~46.5

⚪ Ulster Starting XV

15. Michael Lowry 14. Zac Ward 13. James Hume 12. Stuart McCloskey 11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy 9. Nathan Doak
1. Callum Reid 2. Rob Herring 3. Tom O’Toole 4. Iain Henderson (C) 5. Harry Sheridan 6. Cormac Izuchukwu 7. Nick Timoney 8. David McCann

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Matthew Dalton, Juarno Augustus, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Ben Carson

🐉 Dragons RFC Starting XV

15. Angus O’Brien (CC) 14. Rio Dyer 13. Joe Westwood 12. Aneurin Owen 11. Jared Rosser
10. Tinus de Beer 9. Rhodri Williams
1. Wyn Jones 2. Elliot Dee 3. Rob Hunt 4. Matthew Screech 5. Ben Carter (CC) 6. Shane Lewis-Hughes 7. Harrison Keddie 8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Rodrigo Martinez, Dillon Lewis, Levi Douglas, Mackenzie Martin, Che Hope, Fine Inisi, Huw Anderson

🗣️ Quotes

Ulster Head Coach Richie Murphy: “The team are hungry and very focused. There is a good plan in place and we want to give our supporters something to cheer about on Friday night at Affidea Stadium.”

Dragons Head Coach Filo Tiatia: “We’re looking forward to going to Ulster, they’re a good side and they’ll be tough over there. They have a heavy pack and plenty of experience in midfield, but our players are excited for the challenge and ready to see where we are at.”

📉 Betting & Market Moves

The handicap opened -16.5 but has eased slightly to -16.0, with some support for Dragons to cover. Total points market is steady near 46–47, suggesting bookmakers expect a lively contest but not a blowout.

🔑 Key Talking Points

  • James Hume celebrates his 100th Ulster appearance, adding emotional motivation.
  • Dragons hand debuts to Wyn Jones, Rob Hunt and Tinus de Beer.
  • Ulster’s home record and strong pack give them a clear edge.

📝 Prediction

Ulster’s dominance at the breakdown and set piece should prove decisive, though Dragons may stay in touch early with Wainwright leading from the back row.

Verdict: Ulster by 10 points.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

