Connacht Rugby have been tipped to make a major impact in the BKT URC this season under new boss Stuart Lancaster – and if they do, it will be proof of just how transformative a top-class coach can be, given that their squad is arguably weaker than in 2024/25.

Former England coach Lancaster takes charge of the Galway province following a highly successful spell with Leinster Rugby and a short stint with Racing 92 that ended when he was sacked. His appointment is still seen as a major coup for Connacht, who are aiming to take the next step after a mixed 2024/25 campaign.

He will guide Connacht into their league opener on Saturday night, when they welcome Benetton Rugby to the Dexcom Stadium, which is currently being redeveloped to hold 12,000 fans by January.

Former Ulster and Ireland centre Darren Cave believes Lancaster’s arrival could be the spark Connacht need to overachieve.

“Stuart Lancaster is going to blow that place out of the water,” said Cave during a BKT URC media round table.

“When you look through that squad, they have got a number of quality players. I don’t think they are going to win the BKT URC, but they are 100 per cent a team to watch. They are going to cause problems this year, I feel super strongly about that.

Off the pitch, they got their stadium rights last year, they have a new stadium in construction, a new training facility, and new corporate hospitality. It feels like Connacht are ready to go to the next level.”

Cave’s comments are particularly striking given that Connacht have lost key players over the summer. If Lancaster guides them to a better finish than last year, it will underline how much difference a top coach and fresh systems can make, even with a thinner squad.

Former Springboks hooker Schalk Brits echoed Cave’s optimism:

“They have got a great coach and they are not going to lose so many players during the international windows, so they are going to build a great squad. Other teams do lose a lot of internationals during those windows and have to rotate.”

As for title contenders, Brits is backing the Vodacom Bulls.

“The Vodacom Bulls have been in three finals and lost all three. Hopefully, they will bring it home this time with a new coach in Johan Ackermann, who is unbelievable in how he brings a group together.”

Former Glasgow and Scotland star Ryan Wilson agreed, saying it would be “awesome” to see the Bulls win and create five different URC champions in five years.

Meanwhile, Darren Cave believes Leinster will retain their crown:

“Across the season, I just don’t see Leinster losing enough games to not carry home advantage into the Play-Offs. They are totally beatable, but I would always make them favourites at home.”

As for Player of the Season predictions, Cave singled out Leinster’s Springbok lock:

“I think RG Snyman is going to be in that conversation. He just adds so much value, and I think that will continue to happen.”

