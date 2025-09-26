HomeOther SportsGolfRyder Cup 2025 Alcohol Prices Revealed
Ryder Cup 2025 Alcohol Prices Revealed

JoeNa Connacht
Ryder Cup 2025 Alcohol Prices Revealed – $15 Beer & $19 Cocktails

Ryder Cup 2025 Alcohol Prices Spark Conversation Among Fans

The Ryder Cup is one of golf’s greatest spectacles – but this year, the cost of a drink at the event is generating almost as much chatter as the play on the course. Fans attending the 2025 Ryder Cup have been quick to notice the eye-watering alcohol prices posted at concession stands, with beer, wine, and cocktails coming at a premium.

Ryder Cup Beer Prices

A standard Michelob Ultra (16oz) will set you back $15, with the larger 25oz version priced at $18. For those preferring Bud Light, the 16oz pour also comes in at $15. Premium beers are slightly higher, costing $16 for 16oz and $19 for 19.2oz. Even alcohol-free options are far from cheap, with Michelob Ultra Zero (12oz) priced at $12.

Wine, Seltzers, and Canned Cocktails

Fans looking for wine can opt for a William Hill Chardonnay at $14, while those who prefer a sparkling option will have to pay $22 for a glass of Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut. Seltzers, including Bud Light Seltzer and High Noon Tequila Seltzer, cost $16, with Cutwater canned cocktails slightly higher at $17.50.

Specialty Cocktails – The Most Expensive Choice

The real price shock comes with the specialty cocktails. Drinks like the All-American Transfusion (Tito’s Vodka, grape, ginger lime) and the Mulligan (Elijah Craig bourbon, black tea) are priced at $19.50 each. Other popular picks like the Dark ’n Stormy and Cherry Fairway Fizz cost $17.50 – and for those who want to take home a keepsake, there’s the option to upgrade to a souvenir cocktail glass for an extra $7.

Fan Reactions

Many fans have taken to social media to express their surprise at the steep prices, with some suggesting that the cost of a couple of drinks could rival a ticket to a practice day. However, organisers argue that the premium pricing reflects the world-class experience of the Ryder Cup and helps manage crowd flow at busy concessions.

Final Word

Whether you see these prices as a fair trade for one of the world’s biggest sporting events or as an unnecessary hit to the wallet, one thing is certain – fans will still raise a glass when their team sinks the winning putt.

