HomeOther SportsAmerican FootballPittsburgh Steelers jerseys have players’ names in Irish
Other SportsAmerican Football

Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys have players’ names in Irish

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during practice at the Carton House preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

🏈 History Made: NFL Regular Season Comes to Croke Park This Sunday

The NFL is set to make history this Sunday as Croke Park hosts its first-ever regular season game, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Minnesota Vikings. This landmark clash marks the start of an exciting new era, bringing American football to Ireland on the biggest stage possible.

In a unique collaboration, Munster GAA and the Pittsburgh Steelers have created exclusive jerseys with players’ names in Irish to celebrate the occasion. Aaron Mac Ruairí will lead the Steelers as quarterback, joined by stars such as linebacker TJ Mac Uait and placekicker Chris Mac an Bhoscaire. Fans will see the team don the special jerseys during their practice session ahead of the big game.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the Carton House preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

 

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the Carton House preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The GAA has always been proud to promote the Irish language, and this initiative highlights its cultural significance while showcasing Irish heritage to a global audience.

The NFL has also confirmed that Irish singer Lyra will perform the national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann, before kickoff, making Irish culture a central part of the gameday experience.

“The NFL is synonymous with world-class sport and entertainment, and there’s no better stage in Ireland than Croke Park,” said Henry Hodgson, NFL U.K. & Ireland General Manager. “We’re excited to make Irish talent and traditions central to an unforgettable gameday experience for fans in the stadium and watching around the world.”

“Bringing the very first NFL regular season game to Ireland is a huge moment for the league, and there’s no better setting than the legendary Croke Park,” added Tim Tubito, Senior Director of Global Game Presentation and Entertainment at the NFL.

This Sunday’s clash promises to be an unforgettable celebration of sport and culture. Beidh lá den scoth againn!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Ryder Cup 2025 Alcohol Prices Revealed
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - UK casinos not on Gamstop non GamStop casinos

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie