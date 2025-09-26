Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys have players’ names in Irish

🏈 History Made: NFL Regular Season Comes to Croke Park This Sunday

The NFL is set to make history this Sunday as Croke Park hosts its first-ever regular season game, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Minnesota Vikings. This landmark clash marks the start of an exciting new era, bringing American football to Ireland on the biggest stage possible.

In a unique collaboration, Munster GAA and the Pittsburgh Steelers have created exclusive jerseys with players’ names in Irish to celebrate the occasion. Aaron Mac Ruairí will lead the Steelers as quarterback, joined by stars such as linebacker TJ Mac Uait and placekicker Chris Mac an Bhoscaire. Fans will see the team don the special jerseys during their practice session ahead of the big game.

The GAA has always been proud to promote the Irish language, and this initiative highlights its cultural significance while showcasing Irish heritage to a global audience.

The NFL has also confirmed that Irish singer Lyra will perform the national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann, before kickoff, making Irish culture a central part of the gameday experience.

“The NFL is synonymous with world-class sport and entertainment, and there’s no better stage in Ireland than Croke Park,” said Henry Hodgson, NFL U.K. & Ireland General Manager. “We’re excited to make Irish talent and traditions central to an unforgettable gameday experience for fans in the stadium and watching around the world.”

“Bringing the very first NFL regular season game to Ireland is a huge moment for the league, and there’s no better setting than the legendary Croke Park,” added Tim Tubito, Senior Director of Global Game Presentation and Entertainment at the NFL.

This Sunday’s clash promises to be an unforgettable celebration of sport and culture. Beidh lá den scoth againn!