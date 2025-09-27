HomeRugbyRugby IrishOnly FOUR retain starting positions – Lancaster Shakes Up Connacht XV for...
Only FOUR retain starting positions – Lancaster Shakes Up Connacht XV for URC Opener!

By JoeNa Connacht
0
33

Connacht v Benetton Preview: Lancaster Era Begins with Bold Selection as URC 2025/26 Kicks Off

Dexcom Stadium, Galway – Saturday 19:45 (IRE & UK) | 20:45 (ITA & SA)
Referee: Chris Allison (SARU, 4th league game)
Live on: TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport, FloRugby & URC.tv

Connacht Rugby kick off the Stuart Lancaster era on Saturday night in Galway with a blockbuster BKT URC clash against Benetton Rugby, and all eyes will be on how the new head coach stamps his authority on the province.

Astonishingly, only four players from Connacht’s XV in their final game of last season against Zebre retain their starting place – Josh Murphy, Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle and Shayne Bolton.

Outside Shayne Bolton and Caolin Blade it seems the Irish players that toured Portugal and Georgia along with the three Lions are purposely not included. Underlining just how much Lancaster is willing to back fresh combinations and new talent from the outset, it’s a brave decision.

Betting & Market Moves

Bookmakers initially priced Connacht as -7.5 favourites, but after Benetton named a near full-strength side the line was slashed to -4.5. The market has since stabilised with Connacht now -6 heading into kick-off, a reflection of home advantage and Lancaster’s strong pre-season showing.

Team News – Connacht

  • Sean Naughton makes his BKT URC debut at full-back.
  • Paul Boyle captains the side from blindside flanker, earning his 117th cap.
  • Fiachna Barrett is named among the replacements and could also make his debut.

The starting pack features a powerful back row of Boyle, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen, with Niall Murray and Josh Murphy in the second row. The front row is made up of Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, and Sam Illo.

Behind the scrum, Caolin Blade and Josh Ioane form an exciting half-back partnership, Cathal Forde and Byron Ralston combine in midfield, while Shayne Bolton and Chay Mullins join Naughton in an athletic back three.

Team News – Benetton

Benetton travel with a formidable squad featuring Italian internationals Michele Lamaro, Tommaso Menoncello, and Malakai Fekitoa. Ivan Nemer celebrates his 50th cap while Louis Werchon and So’otala Fa’aso’o make their debuts. Jacob Umaga pulls the strings at fly-half, with Onisi Ratave and Louis Lynagh providing firepower out wide.

What They Said

“It’s been a really pleasing pre-season for us. We had two good wins against Bristol and Sale followed by a camp in Westport, so I believe we’re set up well to hit the ground running. Benetton are a strong side full of internationals, and every point is vital. I know there’s lots of excitement around the province so I’m sure the fans will harness that energy into getting behind the group for this opener.”

 

“We have a lot of respect for Connacht, we know they’re a tough team to face at home. The important thing will be to apply constant pressure and play with intensity from the start.”
Calum MacRae, Benetton Head Coach

Previous Meeting

These two sides produced a thriller the last time they met in March, with a weakened Connacht team edging it 38–30. Watch the highlights below:

Key Battle Areas

  • Lineout Superiority: Connacht had a league-best 91.4% lineout success rate last season and will aim to dominate set-piece ball.
  • Scrum Stability: Improving on last year’s 83.3% success rate is crucial against Benetton’s heavyweight front row.
  • Red Zone Conversion: Connacht’s 2.55 points per 22 entry (lowest in the URC) must improve to turn pressure into points.

Prediction

This has the makings of a tight, physical contest. If Connacht’s lineout dominance holds and they convert chances more efficiently, Lancaster could mark his first URC game with a win.

Verdict: Connacht by 4–6 points.

Starting teams

Connacht: Sean Naughton, Chay Mullins, Byron Ralston, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton, Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade, Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sam Illo, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (CAPT), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Jordan Duggan, Fiachna Barrett, David O’Connor, Joe Joyce, Ben Murphy, Jack Carty, Cian Prendergast

Benetton: Matt Gallagher, Louis Lynagh, Tommaso Menoncello, Malakai Fekitoa, Onisi Ratave, Jacob Umaga, Louis Werchon; Ivan Nemer, Siua Maile, Simone Ferrari, Niccolò Cannone, Eli Snyman, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (CAPT), So’otala Fa’aso’o

Replacements: Richie Asiata, Mirco Spagnolo, Tiziano Pasquali, Riccardo Favretto, Lorenzo Cannone, Alessandro Garbisi, Giuliano Avaca, Paolo Odogwu

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
