Connacht v Benetton Preview: Lancaster Era Begins with Bold Selection as URC 2025/26 Kicks Off

Dexcom Stadium, Galway – Saturday 19:45 (IRE & UK) | 20:45 (ITA & SA)

Referee: Chris Allison (SARU, 4th league game)

Live on: TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport, FloRugby & URC.tv

Connacht Rugby kick off the Stuart Lancaster era on Saturday night in Galway with a blockbuster BKT URC clash against Benetton Rugby, and all eyes will be on how the new head coach stamps his authority on the province.

Astonishingly, only four players from Connacht’s XV in their final game of last season against Zebre retain their starting place – Josh Murphy, Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle and Shayne Bolton.

Outside Shayne Bolton and Caolin Blade it seems the Irish players that toured Portugal and Georgia along with the three Lions are purposely not included. Underlining just how much Lancaster is willing to back fresh combinations and new talent from the outset, it’s a brave decision.

Betting & Market Moves

Bookmakers initially priced Connacht as -7.5 favourites, but after Benetton named a near full-strength side the line was slashed to -4.5. The market has since stabilised with Connacht now -6 heading into kick-off, a reflection of home advantage and Lancaster’s strong pre-season showing.

Team News – Connacht

Sean Naughton makes his BKT URC debut at full-back.

makes his at full-back. Paul Boyle captains the side from blindside flanker, earning his 117th cap.

captains the side from blindside flanker, earning his 117th cap. Fiachna Barrett is named among the replacements and could also make his debut.

The starting pack features a powerful back row of Boyle, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen, with Niall Murray and Josh Murphy in the second row. The front row is made up of Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, and Sam Illo.

Behind the scrum, Caolin Blade and Josh Ioane form an exciting half-back partnership, Cathal Forde and Byron Ralston combine in midfield, while Shayne Bolton and Chay Mullins join Naughton in an athletic back three.

Team News – Benetton

Benetton travel with a formidable squad featuring Italian internationals Michele Lamaro, Tommaso Menoncello, and Malakai Fekitoa. Ivan Nemer celebrates his 50th cap while Louis Werchon and So’otala Fa’aso’o make their debuts. Jacob Umaga pulls the strings at fly-half, with Onisi Ratave and Louis Lynagh providing firepower out wide.

What They Said