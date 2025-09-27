Dorset Wins Goffs Million at The Curragh

Dorset (17/2) won the Goffs Million at The Curragh this afternoon to give jockey Jack Cleary the biggest win of his career so far.

Trained at Ballydoyle by Aidan O’Brien, the Coolmore partners-owned son of the recently deceased Wootton Bassett, was a length and a quarter winner over August George (28/1).

The cross-channel prepared runner-up, a gelded son of Night Of Thunder, is trained by Ivan Furtado and ridden by Steven Donohoe.

The second O’Brien-handled runner in the €1,000,000 contest over seven furlongs, Composing (5/6), the race favourite, was a half length further behind in third, in the hands of Ronan Whelan.

Hawk Mountain (5/4 favourite) had earlier won the Group 2 Qatar Racing & Equestrian Beresford Stakes for O’Brien, the Coolmore partners, and Ronan Whelan.

The two-year-old colt, a son of Wootton Bassett, had three and a quarter lengths in hand on Geryon (9/4) in the one-mile race.

The latter, trained by Ger Lyons for Newtown Anner Stud, was piloted by Colin Keane, while Al Haarith (5/1) was a head further back for Joseph O’Brien and stable jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

A 22nd win in the Beresford for Aidan O’Brien courtesy of Hawk Mountain @curraghrace ⛰️ pic.twitter.com/vQkXBIGbrK — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 27, 2025

