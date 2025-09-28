NFL Week 4 Previews, Key Games & Stats

Six teams – Buffalo, Indianapolis, the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Tampa Bay – have begun the season with three consecutive wins.

New Orleans (0-3) at Buffalo (3-0)

Buffalo can begin 4-0 for the fifth time since 1990 and the first since 2020. The Bills, since Week 11 of the 2023 season, have won 13 consecutive regular season home games and have scored at least 24 points in each game.

Last week, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen recorded his 86th career win (including the postseason) since entering the NFL in 2018 and surpassed Joe Flacco (85 wins) for the fifth most wins by a quarterback in his first eight seasons, including the playoffs, in NFL history.

L.A. Chargers (3-0) at N.Y. Giants (0-3)

The Chargers can win each of their first four games of a season for the sixth time in franchise history and the first since 2002. Los Angeles, with divisional wins over Kansas City (Week 1), Las Vegas (Week 2) and Denver (Week 3), became the third team since realignment in 2002 to defeat division opponents in each of their first three games of a season, joining the 2006 Chicago Bears and 2003 Minnesota Vikings.

Philadelphia (3-0) at Tampa Bay (3-0)

Philadelphia can start 4-0 for the third time in the past four seasons (2022-23) while Tampa Bay can begin 4-0 for the fourth time in franchise history and the first since 2005. Since 2015, the reigning Super Bowl champion has begun the following season with four consecutive wins five times.

Indianapolis (3-0) at L.A Rams (2-1)

Indianapolis can begin 4-0 for the first time since 2009. In five of the past 10 seasons (2015-24), a team has begun 4-0 the season after missing the playoffs. The Colts have punted once this season, the fewest punts by a team in its first three games of a season since at least 1940. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor leads the league with 338 rushing yards and 431 scrimmage yards entering Week 4.

Jacksonville (2-1) at San Francisco (3-0)

San Francisco can start 4-0 for the third time (2019 and 2023) since head coach Kyle Shanahan was hired in 2017. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey recorded his 12th career game with 10 receptions last week, most by a running back in NFL history.

McCaffrey has 33 career games with at least 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards, the second-most by a running back all-time, including in each of the first three weeks this season.

Jacksonville leads the NFL with seven interceptions and nine takeaways through the first three weeks, including multiple interceptions in each game. Since 2000, only five previous teams have recorded two-or-more interceptions in each of their first four games of a season: 2021 Dallas Cowboys (first five games), 2018 Miami Dolphins (first four), 2010 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (first four), 2007 Oakland Raiders (first four) and 2003 Kansas City Chiefs (first four).

Baltimore Ravens (1-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)

These sides meet for the seventh time in the past eight seasons, including playoffs.

Five of the previous six meetings have all been decided by seven-or-fewer points. Since 2018, when both Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as their teams’ starting quarterback, Kansas City and Baltimore rank first and second in the NFL in points per game and total yards of offense per game, respectively.

Green Bay Packers (2-1) at Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

Green Bay defensive lineman Micah Parsons has recorded at least 12 sacks in each of his first four career seasons with Dallas (2021-24), becoming the second player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, to accomplish this feat, along with Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White. During those four seasons, Parsons ranked fifth in the NFL in sacks (52.5) and tackles for loss (64).

