HomeRugbyRugby IrishURC Week 1 Handicap Predictions vs Reality – How Close Were We?
Rugby Irish

URC Week 1 Handicap Predictions vs Reality – How Close Were We?

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

URC Week 1 Handicap Predictions vs Reality – How Close Were We?

With the BKT United Rugby Championship kicking off this weekend, we decided to take an early shot at predicting the Week 1 betting handicaps. Now that the bookmakers have released their official lines, here’s how our predictions stacked up – and where we nailed it, got close, or were miles off.

✅ Bang On

  • Zebre v Edinburgh: Our prediction of Edinburgh -7.5 matched the official line exactly.

👌 Bang-On(ish)

  • Stormers v Leinster: Official line is Leinster -7.5, we had -8.5.
  • Scarlets v Munster: Official line is Munster -5.5, we had -4.5.
  • Cardiff v Lions: Official line is Cardiff -6.5, we had -4.5.
  • Connacht v Benetton: Bookies set it at Connacht -7.5, very close to our -6.5 call.

📈 Where We Undershot

  • Glasgow v Sharks: Huge difference – bookies went Glasgow -20.5, we had -8.5.
  • Ulster v Dragons: Official line Ulster -15.5, we had -9.5.
  • Bulls v Ospreys: Official line Bulls -18.5, we had -8.5.

Overall, we were very close on five of the eight fixtures, particularly the European-based teams, but significantly underestimated the South African sides.

With Leinster’s injury updates suggesting Will Connors, Brian Deeny, Jordan Larmour, and Robbie Henshaw are all fit, their -7.5 handicap away to Stormers looks a fascinating line. The early rounds will show whether those returning players can swing the balance back Leinster’s way.

Dragons +15.5 looks bet of the weekend

It’s all set up for a cracking opening weekend of URC rugby.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Leinster Injury Update: Four Players Return, Doris & Keenan Still Out
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie