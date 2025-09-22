URC Week 1 Handicap Predictions vs Reality – How Close Were We?

With the BKT United Rugby Championship kicking off this weekend, we decided to take an early shot at predicting the Week 1 betting handicaps. Now that the bookmakers have released their official lines, here’s how our predictions stacked up – and where we nailed it, got close, or were miles off.

✅ Bang On

Zebre v Edinburgh: Our prediction of Edinburgh -7.5 matched the official line exactly.

👌 Bang-On(ish)

Stormers v Leinster: Official line is Leinster -7.5, we had -8.5.

Official line is Leinster -7.5, we had -8.5. Scarlets v Munster: Official line is Munster -5.5, we had -4.5.

Official line is Munster -5.5, we had -4.5. Cardiff v Lions: Official line is Cardiff -6.5, we had -4.5.

Official line is Cardiff -6.5, we had -4.5. Connacht v Benetton: Bookies set it at Connacht -7.5, very close to our -6.5 call.

Bookies set it at Connacht -7.5, very close to our -6.5 call.

📈 Where We Undershot

Glasgow v Sharks: Huge difference – bookies went Glasgow -20.5, we had -8.5.

Huge difference – bookies went Glasgow -20.5, we had -8.5. Ulster v Dragons: Official line Ulster -15.5, we had -9.5.

Official line Ulster -15.5, we had -9.5. Bulls v Ospreys: Official line Bulls -18.5, we had -8.5.

Overall, we were very close on five of the eight fixtures, particularly the European-based teams, but significantly underestimated the South African sides.

With Leinster’s injury updates suggesting Will Connors, Brian Deeny, Jordan Larmour, and Robbie Henshaw are all fit, their -7.5 handicap away to Stormers looks a fascinating line. The early rounds will show whether those returning players can swing the balance back Leinster’s way.

Dragons +15.5 looks bet of the weekend

It’s all set up for a cracking opening weekend of URC rugby.

