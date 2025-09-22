HomeRugbyRugby IrishLeinster Injury Update: Four Players Return, Doris & Keenan Still Out
Leinster Injury Update: Four Players Return, Doris & Keenan Still Out

Leinster Injury Update: Big Boost as Four Stars Return

Leinster have been handed a timely boost ahead of the new BKT United Rugby Championship season, with Will Connors, Brian Deeny, Jordan Larmour, and Robbie Henshaw all declared fit and available for selection. The quartet missed the tail end of last season’s run-in through injury but are now back in full training.

Unavailable for Selection:

  • Caelan Doris – Continues to rehab a shoulder injury and is not expected back for the first few rounds.
  • Joe McCarthy – Underwent a procedure on a foot injury and will also miss the opening rounds.
  • Hugo Keenan – Had a groin procedure and is expected to be sidelined for up to three months.

The return of Henshaw and Larmour in particular will give Leinster a major boost in the backline, while Connors’ defensive steel and Deeny’s work in the engine room will strengthen Leo Cullen’s options up front. Leinster open their URC campaign with a tricky away trip and will be eager to get off to a winning start despite the absence of key men like Doris, McCarthy, and Keenan.

Fans will be encouraged to see the depth of the squad tested early, as younger players look to take their chance in the opening rounds before Ireland’s internationals return later in the season.

