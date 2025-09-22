Sweetnam and Coyle 2nd & 3rd in $340,000 American Gold Cup

Irish riders Shane Sweetnam and Daniel Coyle finished second and third respectively, behind winner Kent Farrington, in the $340,000 American Gold Cup at Traverse City in the USA on Sunday night.

Sweetnam started the day as a hopeful for an American Gold Cup hat trick after winning the historic title in 2022 and 2024 with James Kann Cruz. He and the 12-year-old Irish-bred gelding (Kannan x Cruising) stopped the clock just over a second shy of the winning time in 35.97 to finish second.

The highlight of the summer in North America

“James Kann Cruz was great, Greya [the mount of winning rider, Kent Farrington] is just a faster horse,” admitted Sweetnam. “Even going in, I knew it would be a long shot. I watched Greya’s round and knew that it probably wouldn’t be caught but I’ve already had about six or seven second-place finishes this year, so I was going to give it a go no matter what. I didn’t feel I left much out there.

“For North America, this is the highlight of the summer,” he continued. “Since I’ve come over from Ireland, it has been a special class held at brilliant venues.”

15-year-old Farrel puts Coyle on podium

Fellow Irish Olympian Daniel Coyle piloted Farrel to third in 36.49 for owner Ariel Grange. The podium finish was a momentous one after the now 15-year-old (VDL Cardento x Argelith Stakkato) was sidelined for six years from an injury as a 9-year-old.

“Every round on this horse feels like a bonus because there was a point we never thought he would jump again, let alone double clear in a five-star,” said the world no. 11. “The American Gold Cup is an iconic event for riders from any country, and I’m thrilled to get a piece of it.”

Kent Farrington and Greya win

World number 1 Kent Farrington is setting a new standard with his magnificent mare Greya. Together, they won a record sixth five-star grand prix inside a year to lift the iconic American Gold Cup and claim their share of $340,000 in prize money.

Farrington and the 10-year-old Oldenburg mare (Colestus x Contender) established the standard over Alan Wade’s opening round as the first of an eventual six clear. On theme for the record-breaking day, Wade designed his 11th American Gold Cup track this week.

Third success for Farrington

Greya set the pace yet again in the jump-off at 34.75 seconds, which would stand as the winning result. Farrington has now won the American Gold Cup three times, previously in 2016 and 2020.

“My biggest concern today was going to be measuring the speed it was going to take to win,” said Farrington. “You don’t want to be chasing what somebody else can do—you have to know what your horse’s best possible round is. I tried to put down a solid effort where they were going to have to do something special to beat me, and luckily it worked out.”

The American Gold Cup was first awarded in 1970 and has been won by some of show jumping’s most legendary names throughout its 55-year history.

