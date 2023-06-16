Kerry v Louth – Preview, Live Scores and Starting Teams

Kerry Set to Take on Louth in Championship Showdown – Championship 2023 Preview

Click here for live scores on Kerry v Louth

The Kerry v Louth match in the Championship 2023 is set to ignite the competition, featuring Kerry’s strong form against Louth’s desire for redemption. Kerry has won one and lost one of their initial two games, demonstrating their ability to compete at the highest level. In contrast, Louth has suffered two defeats and will be eager to make a statement against their formidable opponents. Let’s dive into the teams’ recent performances and top scorers to gauge their form ahead of this significant clash.

Kerry’s Performance:

Kerry’s Championship journey began with a dominant victory over Tipperary, where they showcased their scoring prowess. They continued their winning streak by overpowering Clare in the Munster final, culminating in a convincing triumph. Although they faced a setback against Mayo, Kerry displayed resilience with a narrow defeat. The team’s top scorers, including David Clifford and Sean O’Shea, have been instrumental in their offensive success.

Louth’s Performance:

Louth’s Championship campaign started positively, securing a hard-fought victory over Westmeath in the Leinster quarter-final. They followed this up with an impressive performance against Offaly, triumphing in extra time. However, Louth faced a tough challenge against Dublin in the Leinster final, and subsequently suffered defeat. Their recent encounter against Cork in the All-Ireland Group 1 showcased their competitive spirit, despite falling short. Sam Mulroy and Ciaran Downey have emerged as leading scorers for Louth.

Head-to-Head:

Kerry and Louth’s upcoming Championship meeting holds historical significance, as it is their first encounter since the 1953 All-Ireland semi-final. In that memorable match, Kerry emerged victorious with a scoreline of 3-6 to 0-10, marking a significant milestone in their championship history.

Mickey Harte’s Influence:

Louth’s manager, Mickey Harte, brings a wealth of championship experience to the encounter. Having previously led Tyrone against Kerry in six championship games, Harte boasts an impressive record, including winning the All-Ireland finals in 2005 and 2008. His familiarity with Kerry adds an intriguing dynamic to the clash.

Kerry’s Defensive Strength:

Kerry’s defensive prowess has been evident in their recent championship outings, conceding only one goal in their last five matches. This solid defensive foundation reflects their ability to neutralize opposing attacks effectively.

Conclusion:

The Kerry v Louth match in the Championship 2023 promises to be a captivating contest, featuring Kerry’s impressive form and Louth’s determination to make their mark. As Kerry aims to extend their winning streak and Louth seeks to overcome their recent setbacks, fans can anticipate an exhilarating clash on the championship stage. Stay tuned for a thrilling encounter as these talented teams battle for glory.

Starting Teams

Kerry

1 (GK) Shane Ryan Seán Ó Riain Ráth Mhór 2 Graham O’Sullivan Graeme Ó Súilleabháin Piarsaigh na Dromoda 3 Jason Foley Jason Ó Foghlú Baile Uí Donnachú 4 Tom O’Sullivan Tomás Ó Súilleabháin Daingean Uí Chúis 5 Paul Murphy Pol Ó Murchú Ráth Mhór 6 Tadhg Morley Tadhg Ó Muraile Teampall Nua 7 Mike Breen Mícheál Ó Braoin Lios an Phúca 8 Diarmuid O’Connor Diarmuid Ó Conchúir Na Gaeil 9 Jack Barry Jeaic de Barra Na Gaeil 10 Dara Moynihan Dara Ó Muineacháin Spa Cill Airne 11 Seán O’Shea Seán Ó Sé An Neidín 12 Adrian Spillane Adrian Ó Spealáin Teampall Nua 13 Paudie Clifford Pádraig Ó Clúmháin Fosadh 14 David Clifford Daithi Ó Clúmhain Fosadh 15 Paul Geaney Pól Ó Géibheannaigh Daingean Uí Chúis 16 (GK) Shane Murphy Seán Ó Murchú Dr Crócaigh 17 Tony Brosnan Antóin Ó Brosnacháin Dr Crócaigh 18 Dylan Casey Dylan Ó Cathasaigh Aibhistín de Staic 19 Barry Dan O’Sullivan Barra Ó Súilleabháin Daingean Uí Chúis 20 Ruairí Murphy Ruairí Ó Murchú Lios A’Troí 21 Micheál Burns Micheál Ó Braoin Dr Crócaigh 22 Stephen O’Brien Stiofán Ó Briain An Neidín 23 Donal O’Sullivan Donal Ó Súilleabháin Cill Gharbháin 24 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch Brian Ó Beaglaíoch An Ghaeltacht 25 Ronan Buckley Ronan Ó Buachalla Lios A’Troí 26 Chris O’Donoghue Criostóir Ó Donnac

Louth

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com