Tyrone GAA has secured a massive boost for its football pipeline following the official reappointment of Paul Devlin as the county’s U20 football manager. The decision was ratified by the County Committee during a meeting in Garvaghey, locking in Devlin’s services for another three-year term.

With this new extension, Devlin will continue to steer the Tír Eoghain underage stars as preparations officially get underway for the 2027 season.

A Proven Track Record of Success

Devlin is no stranger to success at the helm of the Red Hands’ U20 setup, having already dedicated nine years to the role. Under his astute guidance, Tyrone has emerged as one of the most dominant underage forces in Gaelic football.

His impressive managerial resume includes:

All-Ireland titles secured in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

secured in 2022, 2024, and 2025. Six Ulster U20 titles out of the last eight campaigns.

out of the last eight campaigns. A narrow miss at a historic three-in-a-row of All-Ireland crowns, following a hard-fought defeat to Kerry in the most recent final.

Looking Ahead to 2027 and Beyond

In an official statement released following the county board meeting, Tyrone GAA expressed enthusiasm for the future under Devlin’s continued leadership:

“Tyrone GAA is pleased to confirm the reappointment of Paul Devlin as U20 Football Manager for a further three-year term, following ratification by the County Committee this evening. Paul will continue to lead the Tír Eoghain U20 footballers as preparations begin for the 2027 season. We wish Paul and his management team every success for the years ahead.”

As Devlin and his backroom team turn their focus toward the 2027 campaign, Tyrone supporters will be eager to see the next generation of footballing talent step up and aim to reclaim national glory under his guidance.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com