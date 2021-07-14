Eric Lowndes leaves Dublin panel

By
Kevin Ruddy
Seven-time All-Ireland winner Eric Lowndes has left the Dublin senior panel for the upcoming season.

The St Peregrine’s corner-back made his senior debut for the Dubs in 2014, during their 2014 Allianz League win.

The 27-year-old has been on the fringes of snatching a starting place, but due to Dublin’s great depth, he has struggled for game time under former manager Jim Gavin and more recently under current manager Dessie Farrell.

Lowndes has featured in all of Dublin’s league games this season, playing four and adding another league title to his already glistering senior career, sharing the crown with Kerry.

His departure from the panel was said to have been made clear to the Dublin management team after their Leinster opening victory over Wexford.

However, the defender has not made a championship appearance since last season’s Leinster senior football final against rivals Meath, coming off the bench.

His last championship start goes back even further, with his last inclusion in the starting 15 being against Tyrone back in 2019 in a Super 8 tie in Omagh.

Part of the Dublin minor side that captured the All-Ireland in 2012, alongside the likes of current senior players Jack McCaffrey and Ciarán Kilkenny, Lowndes also was a respected hurler for his county, winning two Leinster Minor titles back to back from 2011 to 2012.

This news will be a blow to Dessie Farrell and his side, as many of Dublin’s go-to defenders are set for late fitness tests against Meath in Sunday’s Leinster semi-final.

Alongside Lowndes, the team from the capital have seen senior departures from Cian O’Sullivan, Paddy Andrews, Michael Darragh MacAuley and reports of goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton still up in the air, the level of insecurity within the Dublin panel is yet to be put to rest by Farrell and his backroom staff.

 

 

