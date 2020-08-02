Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has said there is no pressure on players to return to play hurling. He said that due to the current situation that he would completely understand. Fitzgerald was speaking after he attended the Wexford Senior hurling club match Glynn Barntown v Rathnure.

He said “As a manager of a team, I will not put one bit of pressure on anyone to play hurling in these times. If they want to play, great. And if they don’t, then that’s no bother whatsoever.” In an interview the current Wexford boss said that the bit of a break allowed him to reflect and for everyone to do so and it was no harm whatsoever. He said, “That bit of time for a bit of reflection was no harm I think for everybody out there,” he said of the lockdown period”.

Fitzgerald said he is just delighted to be back out watching a game. He said, “So I’m just delighted to be back out and seeing a game of hurling again.” In terms of the mental aspect of the game Fitzgerald said it was key for his players during the lockdown. “The mental aspect of this thing was more than anyone would realise and I think it was very important for us and our backroom staff to stay in touch with one another and keep the lads going,”.

The Sixmilebridge man said that it is up to players whether they return to play and that no pressure should come from elsewhere. Fitzgerald also discussed his own personal health. He said ” Naturally, you would worry a small bit but at the same time, it’s my decision to be at matches, it’s my decision to be down training my club team”.

Wexford begin their defence of the Leinster senior title with a game against Galway on October 31st.

