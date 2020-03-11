GAA player in Meath has been confirmed with the Covid19 Coronavirus after his club Simonstown released a statement this morning. The player had recently returned from Italy.

On the clubs website (www.simonstowngfc.com) the Meath team said:

“Simonstown Gaels GFC wish to inform all concerned that on the 10th March a member of the club tested positive for Covid 19.

“This member is an adult player who recently went on holiday in Italy. We wish the club member a full and speedy recovery. The player was one of two players from the club on the trip abroad. In advance of their return these players were requested by team management to undertake and readily agreed to a period of two-weeks of self-isolation.

“The second player is still in isolation and currently showing no signs of symptoms. Neither player has visited the club since their return.

“The club informed the HSE and the County board of this development and is seeking advice and guidance from the HSE as we believe that our duty of care to our members and community in general is of paramount importance.

“We take this opportunity to ask that everyone respect the privacy of the players in question and their families and also ask that members acquire their information from reliable and verified sources.

“The club will provide details when further details become available.”

There has been no statement on GAA fixtures regarding Coronavirus