GAA season ticket holders to get partial refund

GAA season ticket holders can expect to get a partial refund after that the Association announced it was cancelling the season ticket for the remainder of 2020.

The GAA on their website said that they can confirm that it has been in contact with approximately 26,000 GAA season ticket holders today to inform them that the Association is cancelling the season ticket for the remainder of 2020 and is issuing a partial refund of €40 for adult tickets, while a refund of €10 will be given for juveniles. According to the GAA website season ticket holders should expect their refund in the next fortnight.

The GAA said that the decision was taken with “regret”. However, due to the current economic crisis that is the pandemic and due to that it will be impossible to offer assurance that capacity at inter-county venues later in the year will be able to cater for demand.

The season ticket provides access to all the regular round of games in the Allianz leagues in a specific code. Moreover, it also allows the ticket holder to go to theAIB All-Ireland club finals and the first round of the provincial senior championships. So it is good value for money in that retrospect.

The price is €120 (or €200 for Adult Club+) and then Pay & Play applies. The Juvenile GAA Season Ticket has a base price of €30 and then Pay & Play applies.Dedicated fans will be entitled to All-Ireland Final tickets. Obviously t&cs would apply here going on how many of your county games you attended and what not.

To date, 70 per cent of the matches that a ticket provided access to had been played.The GAA Season Ticket office is currently processing queries directly with GAA Season Ticket holders and as we already these will be refunded within 2 weeks.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com