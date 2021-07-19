GAA: Tributes Pour In Online For Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh

Tributes have poured in on social media following the death of Monaghan GAA U20 Captain Brendán Óg Ó Dufaigh on Saturday night.

Ó Dufaigh died in a road traffic accident in the late hours of Saturday after captaining his county to the Ulster U20 Final via a win over Donegal U20s.

Monaghan GAA has opened a book of condolence for the young man and extended their symptahies to the player’s family.

“Monaghan GAA are deeply saddened with the tragic passing of Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh, captain of the Monaghan U20 team, following a traffic accident last night.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Brendan Óg’s family, his father Brendan, his mother Esther and his sisters Claire and Áine and to his friends, his teammates and his club Monaghan Harps. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time.”

The county board have also detailed the funeral arrangements for anyone wishing to pay their respects.

Many took to social media to pay tribute to the Drumlin County’s young half-back prospect.

The Monaghan U20 captain’s club, Monaghan Harps GAA, laid a reef by their gates in honour of their player.

Our club is devastated at the news of the untimely death of our senior player and county U-20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. All club activity has been postponed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/GUCZLeI9WA — Monaghan Harps GAA (@MonaghanHarps) July 17, 2021

Inter-county accounts quote tweeted the post that included this photo and extended condolences to the young Monaghan star’s family and friends.

Those who did not quote tweet the above post tweeted separately to express their condolences.

Monaghan senior football boss Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney was emotional when speaking about the tragedy after his side’s Ulster semi-final win over Armagh in Newry.

"This man had a huge future in Monaghan football…"@MonaghanGAA manager Seamus McEnaney pays tribute to Brendán Óg Duffy after the Farney County's win over Armagh. pic.twitter.com/wIkJiTv7zk — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) July 17, 2021

Banty managed Brendán Óg when they were both involved in the minor setup for the county.

“For me, personally, it was very difficult because I managed this young fella and he was my captain in the minor team and, you know, only those that have been in a manager’s position with a captain understands the trust that is there, the loyalty there, the love that is there,” Banty said.

Other inter-county figures such as senior captain Ryan Wylie and chairperson of Roscommon GAA Brian Carroll offered their sympathies to those affected by Ó Dufaigh’s untimely death.

The news spread beyond the GAA community with many established figures in other sports and walks of life hearing of the tragedy.

Ronan O’Gara is among those who offered condolences outside of GAA.

Sean McCaffrey commentated on the Monaghan – Donegal Ulster U20 semi-final on the night and praised Ó Dufaigh’s leadership throughout.

In a tweet, he said that he spent 20 minutes after the game talking to the young captain.

I was honoured to commentate on @monaghangaa U20 win over @officialdonegal and how they were lead by their captain Brendan Og Duffy. 20 mins were spent chatting to him in the carpark afterwards.The buzz and excitement unreal. Now it is impossible to take it in. pic.twitter.com/dTF0RgvU7p — Sean Mc Caffrey (@Smccaffreyradio) July 17, 2021

“Now, it is impossible to take in,” concluded McCaffrey.

