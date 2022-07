Galway v Limerick – Match Stats, Key Points, Betting & Team News

23,480 total views, 23,480 views today

Galway v Limerick in the All Ireland hurling semi-final. The winners will play Kilkenny. We have Match Stats, Key Points, Betting & Team News. Throw in 3:30pm

Live score updates on Limerick v Galway

Limerick are in the semi-final for a fifth successive year; Galway were last there two years ago, when they lost to Limerick.

Limerick are bidding to reach the All-Ireland final for a third successive year, something they last achieved in 1935. They went on to reach a fourth successive final in 1936.

Galway and Limerick met in this year’s Allianz League when the Tribesmen won by 0-27 to 1-18 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in February.

John Kiely is in his sixth season as Limerick manager. Their championship record in that period reads: Played 29, Won 22, Drew 2, Lost 5.

WHO DOES BEST: PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONS OR QUARTER-FINAL WINNERS?

It’s 28-22 in wins for provincial winners over All-Ireland quarter-final winners in the semi-final since the hurling championship exited the straight knock-out system in 1997. There were also two draws.

Leinster winners have fared much better in semi-finals than their Munster counterparts. Leinster champions have won 17, lost eight and drawn two;

Munster champions have won 11, lost 14 and drawn two.

Munster champions went through a particularly bad spell between 2012 and 2019 when they lost seven and won one of eight All-Ireland semi-finals.

Tipperary (2016) were the only winners. Tipperary (2012- 2015), Cork (2014-2017-2018), Limerick (2013-2019) all lost.

Limerick won their last two All-Ireland semi-finals (2020-2021) as Munster winners. Kilkenny lost their last two semi-finals (2020-2021) as Leinster winners.

PATHS TO THE SEMI-FINAL – LIMERICK

Limerick 2-25 Cork 1-17 (Munster SHC) Limerick 0-30 Waterford 2-21 (Munster SHC) Limerick 3-21Tipperary 0-23 (Munster SHC) Limerick 1-21Clare 0-24 (Munster SHC) Limerick 1-29 Clare 0-29 aet (Munster final) Played 5, Won 4, Drew 1.

TOP SCORERS – LIMERICK

Aaron Gillane……..3-32 (0-20 frees)

Diarmaid Byrnes….0-25 (0-18 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’) Gearóid Hegarty….1-10

Tom Morrissey……….0-11

Cathal O’Neill………….0-9

Seamus Flanagan…… 0-9

PATHS TO THE SEMI-FINAL – GALWAY

Galway 1-19 Wexford 1-19 (Leinster SHC) Galway 3-36 Westmeath 1-17 (Leinster SHC) Galway 1-24 Kilkenny 3-17 (Leinster SHC) Galway 2-37 Laois 0-21 (Leinster SHC)

Galway 0-27 Dublin 0-21 (Leinster SHC)

Kilkenny 0-22 Galway 0-17 (Leinster final final) Galway 2-19 Cork 1-21 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Played 7, Won 5, Drew 1, Lost 1.

TOP SCORERS – GALWAY

Conor Cooney………..1-55 (0-41 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-4 ‘65s’, 0-1 s/l) Joseph Cooney………2-17

Conor Whelan……….2-16

Cathal Mannion…….0-21

Tom Monaghan…….0-15

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2020: Limerick 0-27 Galway 0-24 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2018: Limerick 3-16 Galway 2-18 (All-Ireland final)

2005: Galway 1-18 Limerick 2-14 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

1981: Galway 4-16 Limerick 2-17 (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay 1980: Galway 1-8 Limerick 0-11 (All-Ireland semi-final) Draw

LAST FIVE ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS – LIMERICK

2021: Limerick 1-25 Waterford 0-17 2020: Limerick 0-27 Galway 0-24 2019: Kilkenny 1-21 Limerick 2-17 2018: Limerick 3-32 Cork 2-31 (aet) 2014: Kilkenny 2-13 Limerick 0-17

LAST FIVE ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS – GALWAY

2020: Limerick 0-27 Galway 0-24

2018: Galway 1-17 Clare 2-13 (replay) 2018: Galway1-30 Clare 1-30 aet (draw) 2017: Galway 0-22 Tipperary 1-18 2016: Tipperary 2-19 Galway 2-18

BETTING

Limerick after 1/4 to win the match or you can double your money if you think they can beat Galway by 7pts or more.

TEAM NEWS

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore, captain), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

8. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 9. David Burke (St Thomas’)

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 12. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields),

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 15 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

Limerick Senior Hurling Team to play Galway in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final on Sunday 3rd.July in Croke Park at 3.30pm is selected as follows ;

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

20. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

21. Richie English (Doon)

22. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

23. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Mainister)

25. Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca

