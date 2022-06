Hurling – Clare v Wexford – Preview, Stats and Team News

5,016 total views, 5,016 views today

Clare v Wexford meet in the championship for a second successive year, with Clare having won a qualifier tie by three points last year.

They also met in 2020, when Clare had a seven-point win.

The sides met in this year’s Allianz League wen Wexford won by 2- 20 to 1-20 in Ennis.

Clare last reached the All-Ireland semi-final in 2018; Wexford were last there in 2019.

CLARE’S ROUTE TO QUARTER-FINAL

Clare 3-21 Tipperary 2-16 (Munster SHC)

Clare 0-28 Cork 2-20 (Munster SHC)

Clare 0-24 Limerick 1-21 (Munster SHC)

Clare 3-31 Waterford 2-22 (Munster SHC) Limerick 1-29 Clare 0-29 aet (Munster SHC final) Played 5, Won 3 Drew 1, Lost 1

CLARE’S Top Scorers

Tony Kelly…………1-46 (0-24 frees, 0-1 s/l),

David Fitzgerald….2-14

Peter Duggan…….1-14 (0-6 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’, 0-2 s/l) Ryan Taylor………..0-12

Shane O’Donnell……0-9

Ian Galvin……………..1-6

WEXFORD’S ROUTE TO QUARTER-FINAL

Wexford 1-19 Galway 1-19 (Leinster SHC) Dublin 0-24 Wexford 0-23 (Leinster SHC)

Wexford 6-21 Laois 0-12 (Leinster SHC)

Wexford 0-21 Westmeath 2-15 (Leinster SHC)

Wexford 1-22 Kilkenny 1-18 (Leinster SHC)

Wexford 3-30 Kerry 0-18 (All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final) Played 6, Won 3, Drew 2, Lost 1

WEXFORD’S Top Scorers

Lee Chin………………….0-51 (0-37 frees, 0-3 ‘65’) Rory O’Connor…………2-16 (0-5 frees)

Conon McDonald……..3-11

Mark Fanning……………2-4 (2-0 pens, 0-4 frees)

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2021: Clare 2-25 Wexford 2-22 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2020: Clare 1-21 Wexford 0-17 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2018: Clare 0-27 Wexford 1-17 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2014: Wexford 2-25 Clare 2-22 aet (All-Ireland Qualifier replay) 2014: Wexford 2-25 Clare 2-25 aet (All-Ireland qualifier)

CLARE IN ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS

Clare have played 14 quarter-finals , winning six, losing six and drawing two.

2020: Waterford 3-27 Clare 3-18 2018: Clare 0-27 Wexford 1-17

2017: Tipperary 0-28 Clare 3-16

2016: Galway 2-17 Clare 0-17

2013: Clare 1-23 Galway 2-14

2008: Cork 2-19 Clare 2-17

2007: Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-16

2006: Clare 1-27 Wexford 1-15

2005: Clare 1-20 Wexford 0-12

2004: Kilkenny 1-11 Clare 0-9 (Replay) 2004: Kilkenny 1-13 Clare 1-13 (Draw) 2002: Clare 1-15 Galway 0-17

1999: Clare 3-18 Galway 2-14 (Replay) 1999: Clare 3-15 Galway 2-18 (Draw)

WEXFORD IN ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS

This will be Wexford’s ninth quarter-final appearance, having won three and lost five of their previous eight. Their last win was in 2007 when they beat Tipperary.

2018: Clare 0-27 Wexford 1-17 2017: Waterford 1-23 Wexford 1-19 2016: Waterford 0-21 Wexford 0-11 2014: Limerick 4-26 Wexford 1-11 2008: Waterford 2-19 Wexford 3-15 2007: Wexford 3-10 Tipperary 1-14 2003: Wexford 2-15 Antrim 2-12 2001: Wexford 4-10 Limerick 2-15

TEAM NEWS

Teams to be announced on Friday evening

