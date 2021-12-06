Kilcoo and Glen shine as Ulster semi-finalists are confirmed

7 total views, 7 views today

Kilcoo and Glen produced stand-out performances at the weekend as they made up half of the sides that reached the 2021 Ulster Senior Football Club Championship semi-finals.

Ulster holders Kilcoo dispatched of Cavan champions Ramor United with ease after conceding a goal in the sixth minute.

The Down side pulled into the lead and never looked back after Ramor found the net, scoring three goals themselves as they won by 11 points.

The next day, Derry champions Glen took down Scotstown of Monaghan to ensure that they will face Kilcoo in the semi-finals.

Head Coach Malachy O’Rourke outwitted Scotstown’s system and their long kickouts – the former Monaghan boss nurtured Beggan throughout his time with The Farney Army and helped him to become the player he is today.

Being able to take away his former goalkeeper’s strengths with bodies in midfield led Glen deeper into the Ulster Championship as they posted a nine-point victory over the four-time Ulster victors.

The upcoming matchup between Kilcoo and Glen could be one of the games of the year as two sides in red-hot form will fight for their right to be in the Ulster final.

On the other side of the draw, the Fermanagh and Armagh champions will go head-to-head for the other spot in the provincial final.

Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps beat Tyrone’s Dromore with 14 men after extra time to seal their spot in the final four of the competition.

Conall Jones scored a late equaliser in normal time to send them into extra time and helped them pull away from the Red Hand’s finest team of 2021 before picking up a second yellow.

Stephen McGullion confirmed the win when he punched home the only goal of the game, after Dromore had also been reduced to 14 men.

Armagh champions Clann Éireann also went to extra time in their quarter-final against Kickham’s Creggan.

The Clann came back from a seven-point deficit in the second half to achieve a three-point victory over the Antrim men.

Late scores sent the game to extra-time and the Armagh side pulled away in the last period of the game, with Daniel Magee’s goal sealing their progression in Ulster.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 19, with the final set to be played on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

