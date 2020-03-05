The Leinster U20 Football Final takes between Dublin v Laois on Friday. The game takes place in Dr Cullen Park. Throw in time is 7.30pm and it’s live on TG4. Check out the betting and team news below. If you are not near a tv follow our live score updates of the game.

Preview

Dublin have beaten Wicklow, Longford and Meath to reach the Leinster Final. They come in as favourites and have a good record in finals. Dublin are in fact the reigning Leinster champions after they beat Laois in last seasons decide. Dublin won that game 4-18 to 0-17. Tom Gray, Dublin manager, speaking to Dubs TV said “Preparations have gone very well, we are happy with the last 10 days”. He said he has been happy enough with the performances to date. Asked about what does he expect on Laois on Friday, Gray said, I expect a huge challenge, they are an excellent team”. They have 9 or 10 guys that played last year in the Leinster Final. “He continued the scoreline last year didn’t show how well they played, we are under no illusions it’s going to be a huge challenge”.

Courtwood club man and former inter-county referee Eddie Kinsella is the man at the helm in Laois. He will be able to call on or 10 players that played in last years Leinster Final. He will be looking to bring an underage title back to Laois for the first time since 2007. Speaking to the Leinster Express he said,“We got the timing right I’d say with regards to Championship. That was our goal. I think we’re improving every game still, even in the Championship. I think we were even better against Kildare than we were against Westmeath, and hopefully we’ll make that little step up against Dublin as well.

Kinsella is looking forward to the challenge. “If we can pull it off next Friday, I think it’ll be massive. The reason why I’m saying this is because I think these lads have never played in Croke Park before. “It’s in Carlow, so that’s nearly Laois! The more support we have in your home venues, the better. It could get you over the line by one or two points. In fairness to the people that did turn out in horrendous conditions, we have to thank them very much.

Team News

Laois have named their team but Dublin haven’t just yet.

Laois: 1. Matthew Byron (Courtwood), 2. Michael Dowling (Portlaoise),3. Alex Mohan (Portarlington), 4. Neil Keane (The Heath),5. Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood),6. Gary Saunders (Portlaoise),7. Jack Lacey (St Joseph’s), 8. Barry Howlin (O’Dempsey’s), 9. PJ Daly (The Heath),10. Ronan Coffey (Portarlington), 11. Jack Owens (Emo) 12. Damon Larkin (Portlaoise), 13. Colin Slevin (Portarlington), 14. Daragh Galvin (Portarlington), 15. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s)

Dublin: TBA

Betting

Dublin are favourites for the game at 1/5, while Laois are 4/1. I think the game will be closer than the odds show. Back Laois +4 at 11/10. Dublin v Laois is live on TG4. But don’t forget to follow our live match updates if you can’t watch the game.