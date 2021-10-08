Limerick SHC: Semi-final Preview, Betting, Where to watch

1,093 total views, 1,093 views today
We have reached the business end of the Limerick SHC as the four best hurling teams face off in the semi-finals
Both Limerick semi-finals will be streamed live by Limerick GAA TV, in conjunction with Sporting Limerick’s partner company, Stream Sport Ireland.
This year’s final four teams exactly match those from last year. Don and Na Piarsaigh were the two victors that ended up contesting the final.
Last year’s finalists also qualified automatically for the penultimate round after they finished top of their groups in the previous stage. Instead, Kilmallock and Patrickswell took a much tougher route to the semis.
Kilmallock only beat South Liberties by four points in a high-scoring, enthralling encounter in the Gaelic Grounds last Sunday. The game ended with an astonishing scoreline of 1-33 to 5-17 to Kilmallock.
Patrickswell’s match was not as eventful but even higher as they edged out Adare by 0-20 to 0-18.
It will be interesting to see if the extra week of hurling will have tired the teams out or will it have given them some much-needed courage.
Go big or go home
Limerick SHC semi-final fixtures:
Doon v Kilmallock – 14:00, Sunday 10th October – Gaelic Grounds
Probable Starting Teams
Doon
Kilmallock
B. Hennessy; L. English, M. O’Loughlin, D. Joy; P. O’Brien, C. O’Connor, P. O’Loughlin (c); R. Hanley, A. Costello; M. Houlihan, O. O’Reilly, D. Woulfe; G. Mulcahy, G. O’Mahony, K. O’Donnell.
Betting
Doon 8/13
Draw 8/1
Kilmallock 13/8
Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell – 16:00, Sunday 10th October – Gaelic Grounds
Probable Starting Teams
Na Piarsaigh
K. Ryan; C. King, C. Houlihan, K. Kennedy; M. Foley, R. Lynch, E. McEvoy; W. O’Donoghue, T. Grimes; S. Long, D. Dempsey, C. Boylan; W. Henn, K. Downes, K. Dempsey.
Patrickswell
B. Murray; J. Flynn, N. Foley, S. O’Brien; T. Nolan, D. Byrnes (c), J. Considine; C. Carroll, M. Carmody; J. Gillane, C. Lynch, J. Kelleher; T. O’Brien, A. Gillane, J. Kirby.
Betting
Na Piarsaigh 4/9
Draw 10/1
Patrickswell 2/1
Limerick SHC Outright Betting
Na Piarsaigh 4/6
Patrickswell 7/2
Doon 4/1
Kilmallock 15/2
