Corofin has seven places on the list of AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards football team All Stars 2020.

With a presence on every line of the field, the Galway and Connacht kingpins have now won 20 of these awards since it was first staged in 2018 and defender Liam Silke and sharp-shooter Martin Farragher have been honoured in each of the three years.

It is that sort of consistency which enabled Corofin to see off Kilcoo in an extra time thriller last January and become the first team ever to win a hat-trick of AIB GAA senior club football championship crowns. As a result, they dominate a selection that draws on players from five clubs from across the provinces after a hugely entertaining campaign.

Goalkeeper Bernard Power, full-back Kieran Fitzgerald, the midfield partnership of Daithí Burke and Ronan Steede and wing forward Gary Sice complete the Corofin contingent.

Elsewhere, Ulster champions and beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilcoo have had their great run recognised with awards for defenders Aaron Branagan and Darryl Branagan and forwards Paul Devlin and Conor Laverty.

There are awards for Robbie McDaid and Colm Basquel on the back of their work with Leinster champions Ballyboden St Enda’s, while there is also a prestigious award for Nemo Rangers defender Kevin O’Donovan and also Seán Gannon who starred for Éire Óg in their run to the Leinster final.

The awards will be presented at a special banquet at Croke Park this Friday night.

In addition to the football and hurling teams being honoured, there will also be awards announced live on the night for the overall AIB GAA Club Footballer and Hurler of the Year.

The nominees for the footballer of the year are Kilcoo’s Darryl Branagan and Corofin duo Liam Silke and Ronan Steede.

Congratulating the winners, Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: “The ability of the AIB GAA Club Championship to throw up memorable moments is a great constant in our calendar.

“Corofin carved out a special piece of history earlier this year and it was a success built on hard graft as well as class as they were pushed all the way in Connacht and on the All-Ireland stage.

“I want to congratulate all of the players who have been honoured with a place on this team. The club championship is the competitive lifeblood of the GAA and these awards recognise individuals who were exceptionally prominent in the provincial and All-Ireland senior campaign. I want to also extend our thanks to Denis O’Callaghan and our long-standing supporters in AIB for their commitment to this competition which continues to go from strength to strength.”

Denis O’Callaghan, Head of Customer Management, AIB, said: “AIB is proud to celebrate its 29th year sponsoring the Club Championships, and to partner with the GAA for the third time for the AIB GAA Club Players Awards. The awards recognise the incredible feats achieved by club players across Ireland who reached the AIB GAA Club Championships.”

“Today, we are proud to announce the AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year. The skill and talent displayed by these players puts their communities on the national stage. To be named on the Club Football Team of the Year is a real honour, and an immense source of pride for their families, communities and clubs.”

“On behalf of AIB I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate each of the winners and to thank the national and regional sports media for taking the time to cast their votes and for their continued support for the AIB GAA Club Championships”

The AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards are selected by a panel of GAA media from across print, radio, tv and digital, and is chaired by Uachtarán CLG.

The hurling team will be announced tomorrow morning.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYERS’ AWARDS – FOOTBALL 2020

Bernard Power (Corofin) * Previous winner in 2019

Aaron Branagan (Kilcoo)

Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018

Liam Silke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St. Endas)

Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

Daithí Burke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

Ronan Steede (Corofin)

Gary Sice (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

Paul Devlin (Kilcoo)

Seán Gannon (Éire Óg)

Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas)

Martin Farragher (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

Conor Laverty (Kilcoo)

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo), Liam Silke (Corofin), Ronan Steede (Corofin)