London v Leitrim – Preview, Starting teams – Start time 2:30pm Sunday

By
Tomas O
-

It’s the opening game of the Connacht championship and we preview London v Leitrim, we also have starting teams and start times. 

LONDON v LEITRIM 2:30pm Sunday

London return to Connacht championship action for the first time in three years, having had to withdraw due to Covid in 2020-21. 

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS 

2017: Leitrim 3-10 London 0-16 (Connacht 1st round) 

2013: London 2-11 Leitrim 1-13 (Connacht semi-final) Replay 

2013: Leitrim 0-13 London 2-7 (Connacht semi-final) 

2012: Leitrim 0-12 London 1-8 (Connacht 1st round) 

2007: Leitrim 1-12 London 2-5 (Connacht 1st round) 

London beat Leitrim by 2-5 to 0-9 in their Division 4 clash in February. 

Championship games between London and Leitrim have been very close affairs in recent  times. Leitrim have won three of the last five by an average of 2.6 points; London won one  by a point while another was drawn. 

Sunday’s winners will play Galway or Mayo in the semi-final.

Connacht Championship fixtures

Quarter-finals: April 17: London v Leitrim; New York v Sligo; April 24: Mayo v Galway Semi-finals: May 1: Roscommon v Sligo/NewYork; May 8: Mayo/Galway v London/Leitrim Final: May 29

