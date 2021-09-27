Mayo GAA Round 1 Results – TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship

By
Kevin Ruddy
-

The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 1 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs beginning on Saturday 25th of September and Sunday, the 26th September.

Round 1 of the Mayo Junior Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.

This weekend’s games saw some upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy dissatisfied with their performances but they have a chance to gain a much-needed win in Round 2.

Round 2 of the Mayo Junior Football Championship will commence on the 2nd and 3rd of October. With all four groups in contention.

Below are all the results, times and locations for all Junior games this weekend.

TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship

Group 1

Ardagh 3-13 (22) v Kilfian 0-10 (10) – Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Ardagh

Kilmeena 4-11 (23) v Tuar Mhic Eadaigh 0-04 (4) – Sunday, September 26th – 12:30 pm – Kilmeena

Group 2

Lacken 0-00 (0) v Kilmovee 9-23 (50) – Sunday, September 26th – 1 pm – Lacken

Cill Chomain 0-09 (9) v Achill 1-06 (9) – Sunday, September 26th – 2 pm – Cill Chomain

Group 3

Ballycastle 0-09 (9) v Eastern Gaels (0-08) – Sunday, September 26th – 1 pm – Ballycastle

Moygownagh 0-10 (10) v Shrule Glencorrib 2-12 (18) – Sunday, September 26th – 3:30 pm – Moygownagh

Group 4

Killala 0-14 (14) v Islandeady 3-17 (26)– Saturday, September 25th – 5 pm – Killala

Ballycroy v Bye

