Minor Football Preview: Limerick v Tipperary – Live Score & Team News

1 total views, 1 views today
Here is all the information you will need to know about Wednesday’s Munster minor football quarterfinal between Limerick and Tipperary
The match will throw in at 19:30 on Wednesday, 21st July in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
This will be the first game of the championship for both counties. Either side could become a surprise package in the minor Munster championship with young, unseen players.
They have made a habit of facing each other in football at all levels with Tipperary coming narrowly out on top in both the senior and U20 championships.
Tipperary has produced some creative quality in the full forward line and expect more of that with Ballina’s Charlie King. He is very short in stature but makes up for it in pace and guile.
Limerick has a strong Monaleen contingent in their squad. Their captain Darragh Murray is the best of them and will be one to watch in this game and for years to come.
Extra time heartbreak for Limerick as Tipperary prevail in Munster football semi final https://t.co/L2yjY3x0x6 pic.twitter.com/mHsWEdLrRc
— Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) November 7, 2020
Minor County Panels / Starting 15
Limerick Starting 15
MacInnes; M. Kilbridge, J. Behan, D. Clifford; L. Murphy, A. Neville, S. Kiely; J. Somers, D. Murray; M. Nolan, E. Rigter, O. O’Farrell; C. O’Duinn, R. Cronin, R. Quirke.
Tipperary Squad
Tom Bourke (JK Brackens), Senan Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Sean Cagney (Clonmel Óg), Sean Cannon (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), Jake Canny (Bohrlahan Dualla), Thomas Charles (Clonmel Commercials), Eoin Craddock (Holycross-Ballycahill), Eoghan Doyle (Rockwell Rovers), Charlie English (Ballyporeen), Fionn Fitzgerald (Killenaule), Liam Hayes (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), Joe Higgins (Clonmel Commercials), Charlie King (Ballina), Alex Moloney (Durlas Óg), Paul Mullen (Drom & Inch), Paul McCahey (Loughmore-Castleiney), Darragh McVicker (Clonmel Óg), Conor Neville (Fethard), Niall O Connor (Clonmel Óg), Paddy O’ Keeffe (Moyle Rovers), Zac O Loughlin (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Sean O Meara (Grangemockler Ballyneale), Jack O Neill (Ardfinnan), Kian O Reilly (Clonmel Commercials), Diarmuid O Riordan (Newport), Brian Quinn (JK Brackens), Michael Ryan (Ballingarry), Shane Ryan (Clonmel Commercials), Tadhg Sheehan (Clonmel Commercials), Cian Smith (Clonmel Commercials), Darragh Spillane (Fethard).
Predicted Score
Although very little is known about these minor sides, it is clear that Limerick will want to get revenge for their older county men. This will again be another close affair between the rival teams.
Tipperary has managed to produce some great underage sides in recent years and expect this side to be no different. Tipp will use their confidence to win this tie on Wednesday.