Kerry v Cork will meet in the Munster U20 football final on Wednesday. The game throws in at 7.30pm in Austin Stack Park in Tralee. We have betting and news below. We will have live score updates of the game also that is live on TG4.

Preview

Kerry come into this game on the back of beating Limerick 0-14 to 0-07 in the Munster semi-final last week. Kerry are now managed by John Sugrue who had a stint in charge of the Laois senior footballers. This will obviously be a tougher game for the Kingdom but if players like Killian Falvey, Sean Horan and Dylan Casey perform they will be tough to beat.

Cork played Clare in the other semi-final and they were narrow winners. The Rebels winning 1-12 to 2-07 in Miltown Malbay. Keith Ricken has kept faith with the same team so he obviously believes the 15 are good enough to beat Kerry. Players like Blake Murphy, Mark Cronin and Daniel O’Connell are key players.

Team News

Kerry: 1. Marc Kelliher (Glenflesk),2. Owen Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla),3. James McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks),4. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks),5. Luka Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds),6. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks),7. Sean O’Brien (Beaufort),8. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion),9. Michael O’Gara (Austin Stacks),10. Paul Walsh (Brosna), 11. Patrick Darcy (Glenflesk),12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul),13. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin),14. Seán Horan (Scartaglen), 15. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

Cork: 1. Josh O’Keeffe (Newmarket), 2. Colm O’Shea (Kilshannig), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree),4. Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada)5. David Buckley (Newcestown), 6. Bill Foley (Bantry Blues),7. Brian Lynch (Douglas), 8. Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers),9. Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk),10. Jack Murphy (Éire Óg),11. Aodhán Ó Luasa (Naomh Aban),12. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s),13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers – joint captain),14. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), 15. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s – joint captain)

Betting

Not much to separate the sides in terms of betting. Kerry are 5/4 with Cork priced at 5/6. I fancy Kerry to win and also to be winning the game at half time. Kerry to be winning at half time is priced at 6/5.

Verdict: Kerry