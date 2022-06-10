5,012 total views, 5,012 views today

Roscommmon v Clare – Starting Teams, Season So Far and Five Match Facts to Know

Five Match facts To Know

1) They last met in the championship in 2016 when Clare won a Round 4 qualifier by six points (2-12 to 1-9) in Pearse Stadium.

2) Roscommon last championship win in Croke Park was the 1980 All-Ireland semi-final against Armagh.

3) Clare has won 12 and lost 16 of their 28 qualifiers.

4) Roscommon have won ten, drawn one, and lost 12 of their 23 qualifiers.

5) Clare last reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2016 where they lost to Kerry, Roscommon last reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2019.

Season so far

Clare: 5th Division 2; Munster SFC: Lost to Limerick on penalties after extra-time failed to separate the sides; Qualifier: Clare 1-11 Meath 1- 9.

Roscommon: Division 2 champions; Connacht SFC: Roscommon 0-23 Sligo 0-11; Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2-16 (final)

Top Scorers (SFC 2022)

CLARE

Eoin Cleary………0-10 (0-4 frees)

David Tubridy……1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1 free) Pearse Lillis………..1-1

Aaron Griffin……..0-4

ROSCOMMON

Conor Cox ……….0-11 (0-6 frees) Enda Smith……….0-5

Ciaran Murtagh…..0-5

Diarmuid Murtagh….1=2 (0-1 free)

Team News

Team to be announced on Friday evening

Betting

Roscommon 2/5

Draw 8/1

Clare 9/4

