Sport on TV this weekend – 1st July to 4th July 2021

Great week of sports this weekend, U20 Rugby, International Rugby, Irish Open Golf, GAA, Wimbledon, and Tour de France. 

Thursday 1st July

8pm Ireland v England (U20 Rugby) – RTE

Friday 2nd July

5pm  Euro 2020

6pm – South Africa v Georgia (Rugby) Sky Sports

7:30pm Limerick v Galway (Minor Hurling) – TG4

8pm – Belgium v Italy (Euros) RTE

Saturday 3rd July

1pm Ireland v Japan (Rugby) RTE/Channel 4

2pm Galway v Dublin (Hurling) – Sky Sports

3pm Wales v Canada (Rugby) – BBC

4:30pm Kilkenny v Wexford (Hurling) – Sky Sports

5pm Czech Republic v Denmark (Euros) – RTE

5pm Emirates Lions v British & Irish Lions – Sky Sports

7pm Limerick v Cork (Hurling) – Sky Sports

8pm Euro 2020

Sunday 4 July

2pm Roscommon v Galway (Football) – RTÉ

2pm England v USA (Rugby) Channel 4

3pm Diamond League Athletics Stockholm – BBC 2

4pm Tipperary v Clare (Hurling) – RTÉ

Irish Open Golf  Thursday-Sunday – RTE

Wimbledon All Week – BBC/Eurosports

Tour de France All Week – TG4/EuroSports

 

