Sunday Club Hurling Round up

Plenty of action on Sunday on the club hurling scene. We have round up of some entertaining games below.

In Wexford, Shelmaliers recorded a 0-22 to 1-12 over Lee Chin’s Faythe Harriers at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Lee Chin hit the post with a penalty and if that went in things cold have been different. However the over the water club were able to keep the Harriers despite a goal by Richie Lawlor. Shelmaliers who were last crowned county champions in 2014 will now face Glynn Barntown in the semi-finals next weekend. In the other quarter-final Oulart The Ballagh recorded a big win over St Anne’s also at Wexford Park. Liam Dunne’s charges recording a 2-15 to 1-12 win. Nicky Kirwan grabbing one of the goal for Oulart.

Action also continued in the Galway SHC, a weekend which saw Portumna relegated from senior hurling. Loughrea got past Cappataggle at Duggan Park, 1-16 to 1-12, while Tommy Larkins had four points to spare over Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry. In Cork, Na Piarsaigh had a massive win over St Finbarr’s 2-23 to 0-17. Jamie Coughlan registered 2-06 for Blackrock as they defeated Newtownshandrum 2-26 to 2-14. In Tipperary, Kildangan beat Roscrea by 11 points 2-19 o 0-14, while Drom and Inch claimed a 2-16 to 1-15 win over JK Brackens. Clonoulty/Rossmore proved too strong for Nenagh coming out on top 1-22 to 1-16, while Cathal Barrett and Holycross/Ballycahill had a 0-23 to 1-18 win over Eire Og.

Dungarvan and Lismore shared 10 goals between them in a spectacular game of hurling in Waterford. Dungarvan coming out on top 6-18 to 4-19. Roanmore had a big win over Mount Sion 2-21 to 0-17 with sharp shooter Paul O’Sullivan registering 1-08. Meanwhile, in Dublin, Faughs recorded a victory over St Brigid’s 0-19 to 1-14, while St Jude’s had a narrow 3-17 to 3-16 win over Whitehall.

In Antrim, Dunloy and Ballycastle played out an entertaining draw 0-17 each, with Loughgiel getting the better of Cushendall 2-13 to 2-10. St Galls had a 2-17 win over Naomh Eanna, while St John’s beat O’Donovan Rossa 0-18 to 1-14. There was also games in the Roscommon county championship, with St Dominics beating Oran 0-16 to 0-10. Four Roads recorded a 1-18 to 1-13 in over Padraig Pearses.

