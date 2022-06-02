9,015 total views, 9,015 views today

Tailteann Cup – Carlow v Westmeath – Preview, Stats, and Starting Teams. They meet in the championship for the first time since 2013.

In 2013 Westmeath won a Leinster first-round tie by 11 points in Mullingar.

Carlow’s last championship win over Westmeath was in 1985. They have lost six times since then.

The last Allianz League game between them was in 2019 when the sides drew in a Division 3 clash.

Season so far

Carlow: 7th Division 4; Leinster SFC: Lost to Louth by 15 points; Tailteann Cup: Carlow 1-12 Tipperary 1-10.

Westmeath: 3rd Division 3; Leinster SFC: Beat Longford by eight points; Lost to Kildare by three points; Tailteann Cup: Westmeath 1- 13 Laois 0-13.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2013: Westmeath 3-15 Carlow 1-10 (Leinster SFC) 2003: Westmeath 1-17 Carlow 1-12 (Leinster SFC) 2002: Westmeath 1-14 Carlow 0-10 (Leinster SFC) 1999: Westmeath 2-10 Carlow 1-8 (Leinster SFC) 1998: Westmeath 1-18 Carlow 2-5 (Leinster SFC)

Starting Teams

Due to be annoucned on Friday evening

