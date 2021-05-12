TG4 list of LIVE coverage of 2021 Lidl Ladies Football Fixtures

TG4 will broadcast four group live games from Lidl Ladies Football Division 1A and Division 1B, in addition to the semi-finals of Division 1.

TG4 will also exclusively broadcast all four Divisional finals on the weekend of June 26/27, with Division 1 and 2 finals airing on TG4, and the Division 3 and 4 finals broadcast on Spórt TG4’s YouTube Channel.

 

TG4’s 2021 coverage of the Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues will get underway with Friday night action on May 21, with Division 1’s Cork v Tipperary clash broadcast live at 7.30pm. The following day will see neighbours Galway and Mayo lock horns at 7.30pm.

In addition to the station’s extensive coverage and sponsorship of the Peil na mBan championship series, TG4 is delighted to give these games from the Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues the exposure on a broadcast platform that is free to air on national television and via Spórt TG4’s YouTube channel, and to also make them available globally via the TG4 Player App.

Peil na mBan Beo will continue to be the home of live and exclusive Ladies Football action on TG4. The series will be presented by former Galway footballer Máire Ní Bhraonáin, who will be joined by an expert panel for analysis including Waterford’s Michelle Ryan, Dublin’s Sorcha Furlong and Sinéad Finnegan, Cork’s Rena Buckley and Rhóna Ní Bhuachalla, Meath Star and current TG4 Intermediate Player of the Year Vikki Wall. The commentary team will be led by Brian Tyers. The series is produced by Waterford-based production company Nemeton TV.

Mícheál Naughton, LGFA President, said: “The addition of further games in the live TV schedule once again demonstrates TG4’s unrivalled commitment to our sport. We are very much looking forward to the commencement of the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues and delighted with the announcement of this unprecedented coverage from TG4. There are some mouth-watering fixtures to look forward to during the weeks ahead, and TG4’s stand-out coverage will the very best action into viewers’ homes at home and abroad.”

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport, said: “For over twenty years TG4 has been the home of live and exclusive television broadcasting of Ladies Gaelic Football. With TG4’s increased coverage of the 2021 Lidl National Leagues, we continue to lead the way in broadcasting of women’s sport in Ireland and ensures that women’s sport is front and centre for television audiences. TG4 is delighted to make even more games available to the public on free to air television.”


TG4’s Lidl Leagues coverage 2021

 

Date                          Round                                                          Teams / Game            Throw-in         Details

Friday 21 May          Group Game | Round 1, Division 1         Cork v Tipperary         7.30pm            Live on TG4

Saturday 22 May     Group Game | Round 1, Division 1         Mayo v Galway            7.30pm            Live on TG4

Saturday 29 May     Group Game | Round 2, Division 1         Cork v Dublin                7.35pm            Live on TG4

Saturday 5 June       Group Game | Round 3, Division 1         Tipperary v Dublin       6.30pm            Live on TG4

Saturday 12 June     Semi-Final |Division 1                              Teams TBC                    5.00pm            YouTube

Saturday 12 June     Semi-Final |Division 1                              Teams TBC                    7.30pm            Live on TG4

Saturday 26 June     Final | Division 2                                        Teams TBC                    5.00pm            Live on TG4

Saturday 26 June     Final |Division 1                                         Teams TBC                   7.30pm            Live on TG4

Sunday 27 June        Final |Division 4                                         Teams TBC                    2.00pm            Youtube

Sunday 27 June        Final |Division 3 Final                                Teams TBC                    4.00pm             Youtube

