Tipperary Camogie Club Championship – Preview, Fixtures & Results

By
James Hanly
-

 1 total views,  1 views today

The Tipperary Club Camogie championship has begun and nine teams are battling to be called queens of the county

The nine teams have been split into two groups with the best two teams going into the knockout rounds and the bottom club going into a relegation playoff.

This county championship will certainly attract the eyes of many Gaelic games enthusiasts across the county and throughout the country.

It will serve as a marker of current standards within the county and given that the Tipperary senior team seems to be getting better and better, gaining ground on the top-three every year, the contest at club-level should be quality entertainment.

Drom & Inch come into this year’s competition as reigning champions and heavy favorites to lift the trophy again.

An underdog to root for in this championship would be Cashel who keeps improving each year and are hungry for some silverware.

With the eyes of Tipperary and the county senior management watching, it will be interesting what players emerge as real powers.

Group 1: Thurles Sarsfield, Clonoulty/Rossmore, Annacarty, Drom & Inch, Toomevara

Group 2: Silvermines, Nenagh, Cashel, Burgess/Duharra

 

Round 1

Thurles Sarsfield (4-12) v Annacarty (0-10)

Clonoulty (0-10) v Drom & Inch (1-15)

Upcoming Fixtures

Toomevara v Annacarty – 17:00, 18th September – Toomevara GAA

Burgess/Duharra v Cashel – 17:00, 18th September – Burgess GAA

Nenagh v Silvermines – 17:00, 18th September – Nenagh GAA

 

Annacarty v Clonoulty/Rossmore – 16:00, 25th September – Annacarty GAA

Drom & Inch v Toomevara – 16:00, 25th September – Drom & Inch GAA

Silvermines v Burgess – 16:00, 25th September – Silvermines GAA

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here