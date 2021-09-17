Tipperary Camogie Club Championship – Preview, Fixtures & Results

1 total views, 1 views today
The Tipperary Club Camogie championship has begun and nine teams are battling to be called queens of the county
The nine teams have been split into two groups with the best two teams going into the knockout rounds and the bottom club going into a relegation playoff.
This county championship will certainly attract the eyes of many Gaelic games enthusiasts across the county and throughout the country.
It will serve as a marker of current standards within the county and given that the Tipperary senior team seems to be getting better and better, gaining ground on the top-three every year, the contest at club-level should be quality entertainment.
Drom & Inch come into this year’s competition as reigning champions and heavy favorites to lift the trophy again.
An underdog to root for in this championship would be Cashel who keeps improving each year and are hungry for some silverware.
With the eyes of Tipperary and the county senior management watching, it will be interesting what players emerge as real powers.
The Tipperary Camogie playing kit 😍https://t.co/n6ZlppLDCP pic.twitter.com/elpHSJRMVk
— Kieran Bergin Sports (@kberginsports) June 3, 2021
Group 1: Thurles Sarsfield, Clonoulty/Rossmore, Annacarty, Drom & Inch, Toomevara
Group 2: Silvermines, Nenagh, Cashel, Burgess/Duharra
Round 1
Thurles Sarsfield (4-12) v Annacarty (0-10)
Clonoulty (0-10) v Drom & Inch (1-15)
Upcoming Fixtures
Toomevara v Annacarty – 17:00, 18th September – Toomevara GAA
Burgess/Duharra v Cashel – 17:00, 18th September – Burgess GAA
Nenagh v Silvermines – 17:00, 18th September – Nenagh GAA
Annacarty v Clonoulty/Rossmore – 16:00, 25th September – Annacarty GAA
Drom & Inch v Toomevara – 16:00, 25th September – Drom & Inch GAA
Silvermines v Burgess – 16:00, 25th September – Silvermines GAA
A powerful second half performance helped @ThurlesSarsfie1 over come @eireogcamogie by 4-12 to 0-11 @camogietipp @NenaghGuardian pic.twitter.com/td6Eo2H3JL
— Sports Focus Photography (@SportsFocusIe) September 11, 2021