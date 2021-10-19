Tipperary SHC semi-final draw announced

By
James Hanly
-
Tipperary hurling
Tipperary hurling

 1 total views,  1 views today

The Tipperary championship has reached the business end of the season as only the four best teams are left standing in the SHC semi-final

The Tipperary GAA council announced the SHC semi-final draw yesterday. This has led to some interesting fixtures having been set up for the next few weeks.

There will be a repeat of the 2016 senior final as Kiladangan takes on the legendary Thurles Sarsfields. Thurles is now hoping to end their drought of four years without a senior title.

The other semi-final is made up of the 2019 champions Borrisoleigh and last year’s runners-up Loughmore Castleiney.

The Senior ‘B’ championship has also reached the semi-final stages. Two south teams in St Mary’s of Clonmel and Killenaule meet in the first game. The other match will see Cashel King Cormacs take on Templederry Kenyons.

Lastly, the intermediate championship is down to four teams as well. Moneygall will take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash while Moyne-Templetuohy will challenge Knockavilla-Donaskeigh.

All semi-final fixtures will be played the weekend of 19th-31st October.

 

Tipperary SHC semi-final draw

Kiladangan v Thurles Sarsfields

Borrisoleigh v Loughmore Castleiney

 

Seamus O’Riain semi-final draw

St Mary’s v Killenaule

Cashel King Cormacs v Templederry Kenyons

 

Tipperary IHC semi-final draw

Moneygall v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Moyne-Templetuohy v Konockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

 

To read more in-depth and up-to-date Tipperary and intercounty club GAA news, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here