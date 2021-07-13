U20 Football Preview: Down v Fermanagh – Live Scores, Team News, Betting

By
James Hanly
-
0
0

Here is all the information you will need to know for the Ulster u20 Football semifinal between Down and Fermanagh

Throw in for this match will be at 20:00 on Friday, 16th July in the Athletic Grounds.

Down look to be a very strong side after thrashing a poor Cavan side, scoring 2-17 in the match.

Their goalkeeper has shown his class as well, keeping a clean sheet and coming up the field to score two frees and two 45s.

Fermanagh also had a very comfortable victory over Antrim by nine points. They have shown their class in front of goal, hitting the back of the net twice.

Corner forward Conor Love managed six points from play in the game and will want to get on the score sheet on Friday.

 

Predicted Starting 15

Down

Smyth (GK); T. Fettes, S. Campbell, P. McCarthy; T. Smyth, P. McMullan, R. Magill; A. Morgan, T. Close; D. Magill, S. Johnston, J. McGovern; A. Gilmore, E. Brown, R. O’Hare.

Fermanagh

McNally (GK); A. Jones, J. Horan, M. Flanagan; J. Largo-Elis, A. McManus, R. McHugh; J. McDade, J. McDade; F. O’Brien, T. Keenan, J. Largo-Elis; R. McCaffrey, D. McBrien, C. Love.

 

Betting

Down 1/10

Draw 14/1

Fermanagh 13/2

 

Score Prediction

Both sides faced poor teams in the quarter-finals and showed their quality to create scores.

Down seemed to be the more capable and tenacious side and should have the edge over Fermanagh on Friday. Expect Down to take the win in a close tie only separated by a few points.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here