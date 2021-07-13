U20 Football Preview: Galway v Mayo – Live Score, Team News, Betting

Below is all the information that you need to know for the U20 Connacht semi-final clash between Galway and Mayo this evening

The game will throw-in at 19:00 tonight in the Tuam Stadium in Galway. Referee John Gilmartin will take charge of the match.

This will be the first competitive match for both sides this year. They last faced each other in the first round of the 2020 u20 Connacht championship.

On that day, the game was decided by Galway winning the penalty shootout 3-2. The Tribesmen continued to dominate the championship, thrashing Leitrim and Roscommon in Connacht before beating Dublin in the All-Ireland final.

These two sides have controlled Connacht Gaelic football at underage and senior level for the last decade. This has led to a big rivalry forming between the neighboring counties.

Predicted Starting 15

Galway

Flaherty (GK); J. McGrath, E. Geraghty, R. King; C. Ó Hiarnáin, T. Gill, D. Brady; C. Raftery, C. Gallagher; A. Greene, W. Seoioge, R. Monahan; D. Mac an Choiligh, T. Culhane, M. Cooley.

Mayo

Connolly (GK); S. Holmes, R. Keane, E. Gilraine; C. Flynn, R. Baynes, A. Cosgrove; C. Dunleavy, J. Carney; E. Henry, O. McHale, C. Dempsey; U. O’Reilly, F. Irwin, J. Mahon.

Betting

Galway, as All-Ireland champions, are the favourites with odds of 2/5 to win.

The last time they faced; they went to penalties, so bookies have odds of a draw at 8/1.

Mayo are underdogs with odds of 5/2 to win.

 

Score Prediction

This Mayo side will be keen on revenge after last years loss. With the pedigree in their team and management, it looks like they will overcome the reigning champions this time.

This will be a close, entertaining affair with Mayo claiming victory by only a point or two, it will go down to the wire.

