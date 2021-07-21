U20 Football Preview: Mayo v Roscommon – Live Score, Betting, Team News

2 total views, 2 views today

We have all the information you need to know about Wednesday’s Connacht U20 football final between Mayo and Roscommon

The match will throw in at 19:30 on Wednesday, 21st July in McHale Park, Mayo.

The home side, Mayo, had to beat reigning champions Galway on penalties to progress to the final. The game was decided through some excellent spot taking and a great save by the Mayo keeper.

Jack McMahon in Mayo’s corner forward position proved to be an important part of their win against Galway. He is a strong place kicker but also has a quick burst of pace in open play.

Roscommon needed to overcome a tough Sligo team to reach the final. It was a high scoring thrilling affair where a mounted Sligo comeback was not enough to break down Roscommon.

In that game, corner forward James Fitzgerald was the difference, scoring 2-02. He will need to be on form again for Roscommon to bring home the provisional championship.

These two faced each other in the 2018 final which Mayo easily came out on top of that time.

The coup de grâce by Lambert ! It's all over and @MayoGAA win the first ever @ConnachtGAA u20 Final. Mayo 3-16 @RoscommonGAA 1-6. pic.twitter.com/kCCfQXQGGS — Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) June 17, 2018

Predicted Starting 15

Mayo

Connolly (GK); S. Holmes, R. Keane, E. Gilrane; C. Flynn, R. Baynes, A. Cosgrove; C. Dunleavy, J. Carney; E. Henry, O. McHale, C. Dempsey; U. O’Reilly, F. Irwin, J. Mahon.

Roscommon

Carroll (GK); C. Lohan, C. Walsh, D. Gaughan; P. Gavin, T. Crean, C. Glennon; K. Doyle, R. Garvin; R. Dolan, D. Cregg, D. Heneghan; J. Fitzpatrick, B. O’Carroll, A. McDermott.

Betting

Mayo have been given the advantage in this game with odds of 8/13 to win.

U20’s matches have a knack for taking games to extra time and the odds of another draw are 15/2.

Roscommon are underdogs but have a chance with odds of 13/8 to grab the title.

Predicted Score

Underage Connacht football has always been between Mayo and Galway. Now that Mayo has dispatched the Tribesmen, this is their competition to lose.

Roscommon are happy to be at the final after beating Sligo not too comfortable. Although this is an exciting young team, it is hard to see them overcoming Mayo.

Expect Mayo to lift the title with a seven point lead at the final whistle.

If there were cameras in the Tuam Stadium nets then they'd have been wondering what the hell Harry Maguire was doing in Galway 💣 In sudden death, of all places, this was nerveless and it was sensational from Mayo U20 player Conor Flynn 🤛pic.twitter.com/M7etjaXehX — GAA JOE (@GAA__JOE) July 14, 2021

