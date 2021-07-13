U20 Football Preview: Meath v Dublin – Live Scores, Team News, Betting

All the information you will need to know for the Leinster u20 Football semifinal between Meath and Dublin

This Gaelic football game will throw in at 19:30 on Thursday, 15th July in Pairc Tailteann in Meath.

Meath had a tough start to the year with their manager leaving due to a row over senior players in June. This will be their first competitive game of the year as the luck of the draw got them to the semifinals.

Corner forward David Bell has been knocking on the door for the senior team and this could be his chance to be seen.

Dublin overpowered Wicklow in the quarter-finals by only four points to make it this far. The reigning Leinster champions were given a fright, but their class shone through.

As free-taker Fionn Murray has a big part to play in this game, he managed six points with four from play in their last match.

Predicted Starting 15

Meath

Meath’s team is uncertain now that they have a new manager in Barry Callaghan who joined a month ago. Much of this team will be made up of the 2018 minor team that won the Leinster championship.

Dublin

O’Neill (GK); C. Tyrrell, A. Rafter, B. Millist; R. Dwyer, A. Waddick, M. L’Estrange; M. O’Leary, A. Fearon; M. Lavin, L. O’Dell, S. Foran; F. Murray, L. Swan, L. Ward.

 

Betting

Meath 15/8

Draw 15/2

Dublin 8/15

 

Score Prediction

With problems following them, it is hard to see Meath being fully ready for this match. Dublin has the games under their belt and that will make the difference in this game on Thursday.

Expect Dublin to leave as winners with at least a four-point lead.

