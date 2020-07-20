We have the weekend club Gaelic Football and Hurling fixtures from Dublin, Galway, Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Roscommon, Meath, Tyrone, Limerick, Wexford & Tipperary and more for 25th, 26th & 27th July 2020.
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA CLUB SCORE UPDATES
GAA fixtures
Friday 24th July 2020
Galway Senior Hurling
Loughrea v Tommy Larkins, Kenny Park, 7pm
Cork Senior Football
Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers, Cloughduv, 7:30pm
St Finbarrs v Ballincollig, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7:30pm
Kerry Senior Football Fixtures
Dr Crokes v Templenoe, Fitzgerald Stadium, 7pm
GAA fixtures Saturday 25th July
Dublin Football Championship
Thomas Davies v Round Towers Lusk, Kiltipper Road, 6:30pm
Ballymun Kickhams v Skerries Harps, Pairc Ciceam, 6:30pm
Lucan Sarsfields v Ballinteer St Johns, 12th Lock, 6:30pm
St Judes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 6:30pm
Ballyboden St Endas v Clontarf, Pairc Ui Murchu, 6:30pm
Whitehall v St Vincents, Collins Ave, 6:30pm
Castleknock v Oliver St Plunketts, Somerton Park, 6:30pm
Kilmacud Crokes v Raheny, Silver Park, 6:30pm
Galway Senior Hurling
Turloughmore v Liam Mellows, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Castlegar v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 6pm
Cork Senior Football
Clonakilty v Carrigaline, Bandon, 3:30pm
Douglas v Bishopstown, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7:00pm
Newcestown v Ilen Rovers, Dunmanway, 7:00pm
Kerry Senior Football Championship
Kenmare Shamrocks v Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm
Austin Stacks v Dingle, Annascaul, 7pm
Kilcummin v Killarney Legion, Dr Crokes GAA ground, 7pm
Mayo Senior Football
Aghamore v The Neale, Aghamore, 5pm
Davitts v Kiltane, Davitts GAA club, 7pm
Ballintubber v Charlestown, Ray Prendergast Memorial Park 7pm
Belmullet v Claremorris, Tallagh, 7pm
Roscommon Senior Football
Michael Glaveys v Tulsk Lord Edwards, Ballinlough, 4pm
Roscommon Gaels v Western-Gaels, Lisnamult, 5pm
Elphin v Strokestown, Kilmore, 7pm
St. Croans v Fuerty, Enfield, 7pm
St Brigids v Clann na nGael, Hyde Park, 7pm
GAA Fixtures Sunday 26th July
Galway Hurling
Sarsfield v Portumna, Kenny Park, 2:30pm
Clarinbridge v Ornamore-Mareee, 3:30pm
Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry v Cappataggle, Duggan Park, 5pm
Cork Senior Football
Carberry Rangers v CatleHaven, Clonakilty, 2:30pm
Mayo Senior Football
Westport v Ballaghderren, Westport, 12pm
Ballina Stephenites v Breaffy, James Stephens park, 12pm
Garrymore v Bohola Moy Davitts, Garrymore GAA pitch, 12pm
Castlebar Mitchells v Knockmore, Pairc Josie Munnelly, 12pm
Roscommon Senior Football
Padraig Pearses v Boyle, Woodmount, 2pm