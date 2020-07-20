We have the weekend club Gaelic Football and Hurling fixtures from Dublin, Galway, Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Roscommon, Meath, Tyrone, Limerick, Wexford & Tipperary and more for 25th, 26th & 27th July 2020.

Friday 24th July 2020

Galway Senior Hurling

Loughrea v Tommy Larkins, Kenny Park, 7pm

Cork Senior Football

Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers, Cloughduv, 7:30pm

St Finbarrs v Ballincollig, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7:30pm

Kerry Senior Football Fixtures

Dr Crokes v Templenoe, Fitzgerald Stadium, 7pm

GAA fixtures Saturday 25th July

Dublin Football Championship

Thomas Davies v Round Towers Lusk, Kiltipper Road, 6:30pm

Ballymun Kickhams v Skerries Harps, Pairc Ciceam, 6:30pm

Lucan Sarsfields v Ballinteer St Johns, 12th Lock, 6:30pm

St Judes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 6:30pm

Ballyboden St Endas v Clontarf, Pairc Ui Murchu, 6:30pm

Whitehall v St Vincents, Collins Ave, 6:30pm

Castleknock v Oliver St Plunketts, Somerton Park, 6:30pm

Kilmacud Crokes v Raheny, Silver Park, 6:30pm

Galway Senior Hurling

Turloughmore v Liam Mellows, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Castlegar v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 6pm

Cork Senior Football

Clonakilty v Carrigaline, Bandon, 3:30pm

Douglas v Bishopstown, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7:00pm

Newcestown v Ilen Rovers, Dunmanway, 7:00pm

Kerry Senior Football Championship

Kenmare Shamrocks v Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm

Austin Stacks v Dingle, Annascaul, 7pm

Kilcummin v Killarney Legion, Dr Crokes GAA ground, 7pm

Mayo Senior Football

Aghamore v The Neale, Aghamore, 5pm

Davitts v Kiltane, Davitts GAA club, 7pm

Ballintubber v Charlestown, Ray Prendergast Memorial Park 7pm

Belmullet v Claremorris, Tallagh, 7pm

Roscommon Senior Football

Michael Glaveys v Tulsk Lord Edwards, Ballinlough, 4pm

Roscommon Gaels v Western-Gaels, Lisnamult, 5pm

Elphin v Strokestown, Kilmore, 7pm

St. Croans v Fuerty, Enfield, 7pm

St Brigids v Clann na nGael, Hyde Park, 7pm

GAA Fixtures Sunday 26th July

Galway Hurling

Sarsfield v Portumna, Kenny Park, 2:30pm

Clarinbridge v Ornamore-Mareee, 3:30pm

Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry v Cappataggle, Duggan Park, 5pm

Cork Senior Football

Carberry Rangers v CatleHaven, Clonakilty, 2:30pm

Mayo Senior Football

Westport v Ballaghderren, Westport, 12pm

Ballina Stephenites v Breaffy, James Stephens park, 12pm

Garrymore v Bohola Moy Davitts, Garrymore GAA pitch, 12pm

Castlebar Mitchells v Knockmore, Pairc Josie Munnelly, 12pm

Roscommon Senior Football

Padraig Pearses v Boyle, Woodmount, 2pm

